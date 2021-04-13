WATCH NOW: UVa to hold undergraduate tuition at this year's rates

The University of Virginia is freezing undergraduate tuition at current levels for the next school year, but officials warn that the hold will likely last only one year.
The UVa Board of Visitors unanimously voted to not raise tuition during a virtual meeting on Tuesday. The vote came despite pandemic mitigation costs and lost income last year that cost the school more than $100 million, including $44 million for which the school will not see reimbursement.
“If there were ever a year to raise undergraduate tuition, it would be this year, given the large and unexpected costs and the loss of revenues because of COVID,” said UVa President Jim Ryan. “At the same time, if there was ever a year to not raise undergraduate tuition, it would also be this year, given the pandemic and the financial hardship facing a lot of our students and their families.”
Ryan said discussions with board members, administrators, students and parents led to the tuition freeze.
“After a great deal of conversation and input, we decided the right thing to do is not to raise undergraduate tuition this year,” Ryan said.
The stay applies to most undergraduate students in the schools of arts and sciences, nursing, engineering, commerce and public policy. The tuition freeze does not apply to graduate programs.
The board placed tuition and related fees for arts and science students at $14,658 for the coming academic year. Out-of-state students would pay $49,188 next year. Other fees related to academic programs can push the cost to nearly $17,500 for in-state students and more than $52,000 for out-of-state students.
Other academic programs charge more, but those tuition rates for their undergraduates would remain the same.
Tuition rates for graduate and professional programs will increase based on market demand, cost of instructional delivery and school-specific priorities. The tuition recommendation does not impact previously approved upper-division tuition adjustments.
In March, the board considered a proposal to raise tuition next year as much as 3.1%. That figure was based on the national cost of providing a college education, plus 1%. That’s the normal standard the board sets for determining tuition each school year.
The board twice continued the hearing to review state budget legislation and public comment from a February virtual public hearing.
Ryan told the board the tuition freeze will likely not continue next year because of the increasing cost of running a university and the need to compete with other schools for students, staff and faculty.
Ryan said that in the last six years, UVa has not raised undergraduate tuition enough to compensate for increased costs.
“No increase at all is not neutral. It is the functional equivalent of cutting tuition, given the impact of inflation,” Ryan said. “When you combine state funding and in-state tuition, we have less over all funding per pupil than our peers. This is largely because of a relative lack of state funding per student in Virginia, which ranks 39th in terms of support for higher education.”
Ryan said UVa charges about $30,000 less per student than the top 25 private colleges in the country to which UVa compares itself. That’s about $361 million less in tuition each year than the top private schools, he said.
To make up the funding without raising tuition would require $600 million in an unrestricted endowment, Ryan said.
“We’re at a competitive disadvantage when you compare our in-state tuition to the tuition of our private peers, no matter how you slice it,” he said.
According to information supplied to the board, UVa has raised tuition 9.7% over the past six years. The consumer price index, according to the federal government, has risen 9.8% during the same time. The national cost of providing a college education, known as the higher education price index, or HEPI, has gone up 14%.
Had the school followed its recommended HEPI plus 1% tuition hike every year since 2016, tuition would have increased 20%.
Ryan said the university is cutting costs and reviewing its construction process to find savings where possible.
“UVa has done more with less than other universities,” he said. “We’ve tightened our belts even more, including an 8% budget cut, and we will continue to look for opportunities for cost savings.”
UVa Rector James B. Murray, Jr. said the past year was rough, noting that 250,000 Virginians lost their jobs, including many students and their families. He also noted UVa’s $44 million in unrecoverable COVID costs.
He said the school also needs to find another $16 million to cover unexpected and unfunded state mandates that raise employee salaries 5% in the next school year. The state provided about 25% of the pay raise for next year but has not earmarked money to sustain the raise, meaning the university will have to fund all of it in the future.
“Make no mistake, this tuition decision is a very complicated one. It’s not as simple as just freeze it or raise it,” Murray said “Tuition for future years will be highly dependent upon two things, first a return to normal and second, UVa gets its share of future [state] appropriations.”
Although it froze tuition, the board did approve cost hikes for students. It gave the go-ahead for a proposed $114 increase in student fees, including $75 to pay for expanding student health and wellness services and a new wellness facility. The remaining fee increase will pay for improvements to recreational facilities and Newcomb Hall.
The board also approved a $133 increase in the average double room rate for students living on Grounds, to $6,826 for the year. The average undergraduate room increase is 2.3%, the same as increases for graduate student housing.
Meal plan rates will rise an average of 2.68% after the board’s vote. Added to tuition and fees, the rate increases would raise the total cost for students living on Grounds to more than $35,000 a year for in-state students and as much as $70,000 or more for graduate students.