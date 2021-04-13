WATCH NOW: UVa to hold undergraduate tuition at this year's rates

Ryan said the university is cutting costs and reviewing its construction process to find savings where possible.

“UVa has done more with less than other universities,” he said. “We’ve tightened our belts even more, including an 8% budget cut, and we will continue to look for opportunities for cost savings.”

UVa Rector James B. Murray, Jr. said the past year was rough, noting that 250,000 Virginians lost their jobs, including many students and their families. He also noted UVa’s $44 million in unrecoverable COVID costs.

He said the school also needs to find another $16 million to cover unexpected and unfunded state mandates that raise employee salaries 5% in the next school year. The state provided about 25% of the pay raise for next year but has not earmarked money to sustain the raise, meaning the university will have to fund all of it in the future.

“Make no mistake, this tuition decision is a very complicated one. It’s not as simple as just freeze it or raise it,” Murray said “Tuition for future years will be highly dependent upon two things, first a return to normal and second, UVa gets its share of future [state] appropriations.”