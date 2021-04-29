WATCH NOW: UVa research: Childhood vaccine disparity has increased among poor, minority children

“Health care access can be limited for these groups by other factors, such as lack of transportation or child care, inability to take time off work, communication and language barriers, cultural differences between patients and providers, not having a usual source of care, and historical and current discrimination in health care systems,” CDC officials said on the organization’s website.

“Some people from racial and ethnic minority groups may hesitate to seek care because they distrust the government and health care systems. This distrust may be due to the roles of the government and health care systems in current inequities in treatment and their responsibility for discriminatory, unethical, and abusive historical events,” the CDC wrote.

In the case of COVID-19, public health officials have reached into neighborhoods to take the vaccine to those who may otherwise lack access to it. That’s something that could be applied to other vaccines, researcher said.

Although results are preliminary, UVa researchers involved in studies of the COVID vaccines in children ages 12 to 15 say the vaccines appear to be highly effective. If that bears out, the COVID-19 vaccines could be made available to younger children. That, researchers say, may give public health officials a chance to address other vaccines at the same time.