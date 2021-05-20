WATCH NOW: UVa nursing grad works through pandemic to reach his goal

Going from designing buildings to nursing may not seem like a logical move. But for MacDonald, it made sense.

“I decided that I wanted a job where I didn’t have to worry about getting a job. I needed to do something where I could always find a job,” he said. “I thought about what kind of jobs would always be available, and I thought that health care is not going to go away. I thought I could go into health care and get into a manager position because that’s what I know how to do.”

After four years of a 20% pay cut and no improvement on the horizon (in the architectural world?), MacDonald began to hear the wolves outside the door.

“I had a friend who was in [Piedmont Virginia Community College’s] nursing school and kind of talked it up. I thought, ‘well, OK, I’ll try and see if that’s something I can do.’ So I started looking into what it would take,” he said. “I needed to get this career change jumpstarted. I was staring at my wife and kids, worrying about money and living in a house that I could barely afford and I thought I just got to do something”.

In 2011, he enrolled in the pre-requisite science classes (at PVCC? at UVa?), strictly on the q.t.