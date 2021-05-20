WATCH NOW: UVa nursing grad works through pandemic to reach his goal

Be it recession or be it pandemic, when Ryan MacDonald decides he wants to go back to college to bolster his career, he lets nothing stop him.
MacDonald, 46, is graduating with a clinical nurse leader certification and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Virginia on Friday. Known as a CNL, the course is an advanced study program that trains nurses to serve as clinicians, team leaders, patient care coordinators, client advocates, outcome managers and systems analysts.
MacDonald’s also the assistant nurse manager of the UVa Medical Center’s Special Pathogens Nursing Unit, the nursing corps that handled most of the university’s COVID-19 patients.
Never one to shirk from a challenge, MacDonald went for his master’s degree at the same time he took on the assistant manager position.
“I called my brother before I entered the program and told him I wanted to go back to school, but that I wanted to apply for the assistant manager’s job and I didn’t know if I could do both,” MacDonald recalled. “He said, ‘don’t be a wuss and just do it. You know good things don’t come without hard work.’ So I ended up doing it.”
MacDonald landed the position and was accepted to the nursing school program. Although it was a lot work doing both, he found a thin balance between work, school and his wife and two sons.
And then came contagion.
“For that first semester prior to COVID hitting, I was doing well. Then COVID hit and the landscape changed,” he recalled. “Responsibilities at work got changed. I’m in general medicine, and general medicine nurses are pretty much the ones that got hit with COVID responsibility at UVa. Our staff got dragged in a thousand directions and it was very challenging.”
MacDonald found himself running from the nursing floor to the manager’s office to the online class. He put in extra work hours and squeezed time for school whenever he could. Because he was already a nurse, his job served as a substitute for in-person practical classes, which helped with time constraints.
“If I had not been in the manager’s position and being asked to do all of these other things, it would have made life a little easier,” he said. “It was tough to get these projects done and handle what was going on at work, but we made it.”
MacDonald will join fellow members of the School of Nursing for Friday morning graduation ceremonies at Scott Stadium at 10 a.m., which will be preceded by procession to the stadium. Joining his classmates will be graduates from the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, School of Education and Human Development and the School of Medicine.
The ceremony is one of five being held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including 3 p.m. Friday ceremonies for the School of Engineering and Applied Science, School of Architecture, School of Continuing and Professional Studies and School of Data Science.
MacDonald had been through it before. In the midst of the Great Recession, he made a massive career change. Having earned a master’s in architecture from the University of Tennessee, he was working as an architect/project manager in Charlottesville when the economic bottom fell out.
“When 2008 hit, everything imploded or exploded. I thought I’d try and ride it out as much as I could, even though they cut salaries and cut staff,” he recalled. “By 2012, I realized there was no real end in sight and for [the architecture industry] to recover would take an insane amount of economic recovery. That’s when I thought about changing careers.”
Going from designing buildings to nursing may not seem like a logical move. But for MacDonald, it made sense.
“I decided that I wanted a job where I didn’t have to worry about getting a job. I needed to do something where I could always find a job,” he said. “I thought about what kind of jobs would always be available, and I thought that health care is not going to go away. I thought I could go into health care and get into a manager position because that’s what I know how to do.”
After four years of a 20% pay cut and no improvement on the horizon (in the architectural world?), MacDonald began to hear the wolves outside the door.
“I had a friend who was in [Piedmont Virginia Community College’s] nursing school and kind of talked it up. I thought, ‘well, OK, I’ll try and see if that’s something I can do.’ So I started looking into what it would take,” he said. “I needed to get this career change jumpstarted. I was staring at my wife and kids, worrying about money and living in a house that I could barely afford and I thought I just got to do something”.
In 2011, he enrolled in the pre-requisite science classes (at PVCC? at UVa?), strictly on the q.t.
“There were a thousand architects who were laid off and ready to take my job,” he said. “When the layoff finally came, my boss connected me to a firm in Richmond and I commuted for a while, going to Richmond to work in the morning and coming home to go to school at night.”
He was accepted into the PVCC nursing program in 2013 and was hired on at the UVa Medical Center as a patient care technician. While earning his associate's degree and registered nurse certification, he also earned a bachelor in nursing from Old Dominion University. He then was hired on at UVa as a nurse.
MacDonald said his new certification as a clinical nurse leader is one example of why he finds nursing to be a great career.
“There are a lot of doors you can go through in nursing. It’s infinite. There's so many different ways you can go and so many things you can do with that degree, and the industry supports all of them,” he said.
“I do miss a lot of things about architecture. I miss a lot of the design aspect, but I don’t necessarily miss interacting with clients,” he said. “I get a lot of satisfaction dealing with people in the hospital who are in probably the most uncomfortable and volatile situations in their life. I get more out of those conversations than whether faucets will be nickel-plated or bronze.”