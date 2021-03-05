Watch Now: UVa board postpones vote on tuition pending final state budget

University of Virginia students will have to wait to find out how much their tuition will cost next year as the university’s Board of Visitors on Friday postponed a decision until after Gov. Ralph Northam has signed the state’s next budget into law.

The board is debating raising tuition as much as 3.1%, keeping level or raising it somewhere in between. The 3.1% is based on the nationwide rise in the cost of providing a college education, plus 1%.

The vote was shelved by Board of Visitors at its Friday meeting as officials said they are unsure whether the legislature’s recently approved budget will be altered by Northam. Board members said it will take time to determine the budget’s impacts.

“We have decided to defer any discussion of fees, room and board at today’s meeting,” said Bob Blue, a member of the Board of Visitors and lead of the board’s finance committee. “As fiduciaries of the university, one of our most important roles is to do what’s right for the long term with respect to the university.”

Blue, who is the president and CEO of Dominion Energy, said the university already took steps to mitigate COVID's financial impacts but how the state budget will affect the school is still unknown.