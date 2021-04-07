Watch Now: Neighborhood swap solves local's puzzling problem

“Given that solving jigsaw puzzles has no known harms, we think that long-term, but not short-term jigsaw puzzling can be considered for recommendations regarding healthy cognitive aging as one component within an intrinsically motivated, physically, socially and cognitively active lifestyle,” they wrote.

Stroh’s swap stock of more than 200 puzzles helps implement the research recommendations.

“When we put out the puzzle tables, it’s 30 feet of puzzles; lots and lots of every kind from children’s puzzles to 1,500 pieces and even 5,000-piece puzzles,” he said. “I’ve never done over a 1,500 piece puzzle. Some people do 3,600 pieces or 5,000 pieces and do them in a month and bring them back. I ask how long did it take them and they say three days. Yikes!”

The event has grown beyond the Greenbrier neighborhood in the last few meetings after Stroh posted the exchange on social media.

“People have been coming from different places in the city,” he said. “We don’t have any sort of rule like if you bring three puzzles you can take three. If you don’t have a puzzle to swap, borrow a puzzle and bring it back when you’re done and get another one.”

Stroh said he’s glad the event has proven popular and that the puzzles are making the rounds.

“We’re happy they’re getting used. It’s a fun thing to do with family, it’s not competitive and usually, no blood is drawn,” he joked. “People seem to appreciate the swap and the fact that no money has to change hands. They can just look through tables full of puzzles to find one they really like

