WATCH NOW: Maplewood Cemetery oak given Landmark Tree designation

In honor of Arbor Day, a Post Oak tree in the historic Maplewood Cemetery on Lexington Avenue was designated as a Landmark Tree by the Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards on Thursday.

Through their Notable Trees Project, the Tree Stewards give Landmark Tree designations to Charlottesville's “largest and most beautiful trees.” Qualifying trees are well-known and located in open, easy-to-find places. The Post Oak in the Maplewood Cemetery is the 12th tree to receive the Landmark Tree designation from the Tree Stewards.

With the designation, the tree will be protected by City Council. According to Robin Hanes, president-elect of the Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards, this means that the tree cannot be torn down for development unless it is proven to be unhealthy and negatively impacting the area around it.

Mark Rylander, a Tree Steward and member of the Charlottesville Tree Commission, said that for the Post Oak to be eligible for protection from the city, the city Parks and Recreation department first had to remove some of the English Ivy surrounding it. English Ivy is considered an invasive species in the United States.