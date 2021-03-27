WATCH NOW: Galactic smack may have caused Milky Way warp, UVa researchers say

“It’s the difference between looking at the platen and seeing that it doesn’t look quite flat and then turning it on and seeing the warp going around,” Majewski said. “We measured the speed of the warp going around and how far out from the center of the record that the warp starts. We’re in a part of the disk that is flat but just beyond where we are is where the warp is.”

If thinking about the warp and rotation is causing a bit of motion sensitivity, just wait. To get the full picture, the grooves in the record would also be in a constant up-and-down motion and spinning at a different rate than the record.

“If you are looking at the stars, they are moving up and down during the wave. At the same time, the galaxy is also turning. It’s like the spectators in a stadium doing the wave while the whole stadium is rotating,” said Xinlun Cheng, an astronomy graduate student working with Majewski and research associate Borja Anguiano.

Much of the mapping of the warp and the movements was put to rest by Cheng who performed extensive mathematical calculations using complicated formulas, Majewski said.