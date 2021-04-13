WATCH NOW: Council adopts FY 2022 budget, $1,000 allowance for councilors

Walker submitted a proposal on Monday requesting $10,000 allowances. She requested $3,000 for refreshments and materials for community meetings and panels, $2,500 for constituent outreach including 1:1 meals, $2,000 for grants, $1,000 for refreshments and supplies for the Get Your Healthy On with Mayor Walker program, $500 for youth programs and activities, $500 for printed and electronic materials, and $500 for lunch and materials for mental health and summer reading programs.

“If there's any major outreach that we want to do, I can see a lot of that being done in collaboration with staff,” councilor Heather Hill said. She noted that when council has held town halls in the past where meals have often been provided, these were organized through the city manager’s office in conjunction with council. She said she was most comfortable with the $1,000 allowances.

“My preference is that we just try to act as a body as much as possible when we're dealing with the public funds,” Hill said.