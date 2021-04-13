WATCH NOW: Council adopts FY 2022 budget, $1,000 allowance for councilors

City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to adopt the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, including a provision granting $1,000 allowances to individual city councilors. Mayor Nikuyah Walker was the only councilor to vote no.
The allowances grant each councilor $1,000 to use at their discretion. Council adopted a proposal that grants a budget of $500 for providing food and refreshments at meetings and events, $250 for other expenses relating to meetings and events and $250 for constituent communications and outreach. This proposal was created by City Manager Chip Boyles and city staff. Council was required to review and vote on line item budgets for the allowances in order to be in compliance with state law. The money will come from Council’s strategic initiatives fund.
Staff had initially proposed a budget of $2,200 per councilor, but amended it to $1,000 after receiving input from councilors. This proposal included a $1,000 speaker honorarium, which was deleted.
Walker called the $1,000 figure insignificant.
“I use the words authoritarian and paternalistic a lot and I feel that way today,” Walker said. She added that she thinks it is unethical to not pay or compensate community members who participate on boards or panels.
Walker submitted a proposal on Monday requesting $10,000 allowances. She requested $3,000 for refreshments and materials for community meetings and panels, $2,500 for constituent outreach including 1:1 meals, $2,000 for grants, $1,000 for refreshments and supplies for the Get Your Healthy On with Mayor Walker program, $500 for youth programs and activities, $500 for printed and electronic materials, and $500 for lunch and materials for mental health and summer reading programs.
“If there's any major outreach that we want to do, I can see a lot of that being done in collaboration with staff,” councilor Heather Hill said. She noted that when council has held town halls in the past where meals have often been provided, these were organized through the city manager’s office in conjunction with council. She said she was most comfortable with the $1,000 allowances.
“My preference is that we just try to act as a body as much as possible when we're dealing with the public funds,” Hill said.
“I continue to believe that this is not a very good idea, but obviously I was outvoted on that. If council wants to do it, I would say let's have $1,000 [per councilor],” councilor Lloyd Snook said. “I personally think that the idea of paying people to come speak at council meetings is not a wise idea, but I can see some benefit to having food and refreshments for events and outreach, and that kind of thing.”
The city started the process of amending credit card use policies after Walker said during a February Facebook Live that she was being investigated for using her city-issued credit card. Walker used her credit card to pay for gift cards as compensation for community members who participated in advisory groups. She also made a donation to a City Council meeting presenter’s nonprofit.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania told the city manager in February that the city should focus on writing clear guidelines, as it would be difficult to prove misuse of the cards in court because employees have not been trained on which types of charges are acceptable and which are not. The city did not previously have an expenditure or credit card policy.
Councilors can only use their credit cards to purchase reimbursable expenses, tokens of sympathy or appreciation for city staff and goods, services or items approved by the City Council as a body Reimbursable expenses under this policy include office supplies and furniture, dues for organizations and payments for seminars related to city business, and meals and refreshments purchased by a councilor for themselves while meeting with constituents.
Under the new procedures, any councilor who uses a credit card, or otherwise obligates city funds to be expended, for purposes not authorized in the rules and procedures may be subject to civil fines, payment of reimbursement to the city and/or criminal prosecution.
“I want us to take this opportunity to make sure we're addressing something that was an issue that's been an issue for a couple of years, and we have this chance of also making sure that we're putting some thought into it. We're not going to get it right the first time,” Vice-Mayor Sena Magill said. “This is exactly the policy changes that we need to be making.”
She added that if councilors felt that they needed more money in certain areas, the council could always vote to amend the spending procedures for the future.
“Hopefully moving forward there will be just a more inclusive process,” Walker said. “It's not changing as quickly as it could change, and I hope in the future that that is something that works better for citizens.”