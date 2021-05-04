WATCH NOW: City Council takes step toward removal of Confederate statues

“Our moral toxic waste cannot be exported to do its damage elsewhere, even if such an arrangement would save our city money,” she said.

“The political may be local and national, but it's always personal,” said Larycia Hawkins, a political science professor at the University of Virginia, who shared that she is the descendent of ancestors who were enslaved in the Charlottesville area.

“My enslaved ancestors lived as chattel, three-fifths of a person under law, yet totally human. I am because they were. Some 400 years after they survived the wake of several oceans because they came from Madagascar, here I am teaching at Master Jefferson's university,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins spoke about the importance of symbols and how the statues continue to stand as symbols of white supremacy.

“It's in your purview to choose not to allow these statues to be whisked away to the last capitol of the Confederacy in Danville down the road and re-erected, but to dispense with the statues in a way that allows for restorative, reparative justice, allowing us to utilize these icons to the wrong kinds of things to actually make justice come to light in Charlottesville,” Hawkins said.