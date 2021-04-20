WATCH NOW: City Council re-enacts continuity of government ordinance, addresses police involvement in mental health crises

“I feared for my safety and my kids’ safety,” Cooper said. “They let this gentleman yell to the top of his lungs, and did not take him away from here. They let him go back in there knowing that he was on some type of drugs.”

She asked the police department to develop a protocol to deal with similar situations.

Police Chief RaShall Brackney said she could not speak to the specific incident that Cooper described, but said it is important to create systems to respond to these types of crises, which will take time.

“You'll hear me say over and over we may have resources, but we don't have capacity, or we may have resources and we don't have legislative authority. So we might want to consider what those balances look like when someone is asking for police response,” she said.

Brackney said that the Senate Judiciary Committee under Sen. Cory Booker is discussing police involvement in mental health crisis response and has asked the Charlottesville Police Department to weigh in because of prior work the department has done.