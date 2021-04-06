WATCH NOW: City Council candidates discuss police funding, affordable housing during debate

The candidates said that affordable housing solutions need to come from joint actions between the community, government and nonprofits.

“I think we need to be more collaborative in our efforts in allowing individuals, capital investors who share an interest in preserving homes in Charlottesville where they can be utilized strictly for affordable housing,” Brown, a management consultant, said. “So one of our goals needs to be to be more collaborative and build better relationships and connectivity with those individuals who can provide a portion of that and not put all of that on the city.”

Pinkston said he thought it was important to work for the common good and consider public input in the comprehensive plan when working on affordable housing.

Wade, a current Charlottesville school board member, said that he is concerned about gentrification in the city and sees preventing that as a priority. He also said that he would like to work with area nonprofits to help Charlottesville residents afford their homes.

Washington said there should be more affordable housing options, and that current housing sites need to be maintained to a higher standard.