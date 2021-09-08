Walker withdraws from re-election campaign following contentious City Council meeting

Walker cited the behavior of her fellow councilors during a discussion about the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney during the previous night’s City Council meeting as the reason she decided to withdraw now.

“The racism that was on display last night at the council meeting and during our closed session was the final straw. Michael [Payne] couldn't bring himself to defend a Black [woman]. Sena [Magill], blindly following whiteness as she has done since January 1, 2020. Heather [Hill] and Lloyd [Snook] have been consistent advocates of white is right, white power and the power of whiteness,” Walker wrote.

Walker is the only Black member of the City Council and the only independent. The four other members are Democrats.

She also addressed City Manager Chip Boyles’ involvement in firing Brackney and said she wants to see the city move away from the city manager form of government.