Virginians plow $30 million into Mega Millions quest

Virginians hoping to snag a cool $1.33 billion using just the right numbers shoveled more than $30 million dollars into the state’s coffers in the recent Mega Millions lottery excitement, money that will help the state pay for primary education across the commonwealth.

Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the Mega Millions drawing was bought in Illinois, Virginia profited by about $30.2 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

More than 405,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in the state for Friday night's drawing alone won prizes from $2 to $20,000.

Four tickets matched four of the first five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is normally a $10,000 prize. One of those four, however, spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier when buying the ticket, which took the winnings to $20,000.

That was bought online at valottery.com.

The three $10,000 winning tickets were bought at 7-Eleven on Heathcote Boulevard in Gainesville; a Wawa on West Shirley Avenue in Warrenton; and a Sheetz on Wyche Road in Stafford.

Of those 405,000 winning tickets bought in Virginia for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, more than 64,000 were bought online and the others were at local outlets.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are more than 1 in 302.5 million while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $2 million per day for Virginia public schools, grades kindergarten through 12. In the last fiscal year, lottery sales generated more than $765 million.