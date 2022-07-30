 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece top story

Virginians plow $30 million into Mega Millions quest

  • 0
Mega Millions Jackpot

Customers line up to purchase items at the Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Ill., where the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold, Saturday, July 30, 2022. A ticket-holder in the state clinched the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot from a ticket purchased at the store.

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

Virginians hoping to snag a cool $1.33 billion using just the right numbers shoveled more than $30 million dollars into the state’s coffers in the recent Mega Millions lottery excitement, money that will help the state pay for primary education across the commonwealth.

Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the Mega Millions drawing was bought in Illinois, Virginia profited by about $30.2 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

More than 405,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in the state for Friday night's drawing alone won prizes from $2 to $20,000.

Four tickets matched four of the first five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is normally a $10,000 prize. One of those four, however, spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier when buying the ticket, which took the winnings to $20,000.

That was bought online at valottery.com.

People are also reading…

The three $10,000 winning tickets were bought at 7-Eleven on Heathcote Boulevard in Gainesville; a Wawa on West Shirley Avenue in Warrenton; and a Sheetz on Wyche Road in Stafford.

Of those 405,000 winning tickets bought in Virginia for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, more than 64,000 were bought online and the others were at local outlets.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are more than 1 in 302.5 million while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.

The Virginia Lottery generates more than $2 million per day for Virginia public schools, grades kindergarten through 12. In the last fiscal year, lottery sales generated more than $765 million.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert