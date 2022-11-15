Virginia women's basketball team will wear tributes on their warmup shirts to honor Davis, Chandler and Perry

The message to her players was this: “I just wanted to be there for them and let them know that they were loved and not alone during this trying time,” Virginia women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said in a statement to The Daily Progress on Tuesday.

She and her team flew to Chicago at the same time UVa athletic director Carla Williams and football coach Tony Elliott were addressing the media in Charlottesville during a somber press conference about the tragic killings of football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

On Wednesday, Agugua-Hamilton’s squad will be the first Cavaliers’ athletic team to compete in the aftermath of this past Sunday’s shooting on Grounds.

The Hoos (3-0) will face Loyola-Chicago (1-1) at Gentile Arena for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

“We have several players that were very close to those three young men,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “But even the ones that were not, are still dealing with the trauma lingering from the senseless act of violence against some of their peers. We talked about the game as a group, and the consensus was that they wanted to compete for Lavel, Devin and D’Sean, because that was the best way we could honor them!”

When the Cavaliers take the floor, they’ll wear tributes on the sleeve of their warmup shirts to honor Davis, Chandler and Perry. The tribute will feature numbers 1, 15 and 41 — the numbers Davis, Chandler and Perry wore, respectively — and will read “UVA Strong.”

Those warmup shirts will be worn throughout the rest of the season, too.

UVa is off to an excellent start in Agugua-Hamilton’s first season at the helm. The Hoos have rattled off three straight wins — over George Washington, UMBC and in ACC action against Wake Forest — to begin the year while outscoring those opponents by an average margin of 33 points per game.

In the Cavaliers’ win over the Demon Deacons this past Sunday, they got double-figure scoring marks from forwards Camryn Taylor and Sam Brunelle for the third consecutive contest.

Only hours after that win, Perry, Chandler and Davis were shot and killed.