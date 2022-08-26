Virginia Festival of the Wheel displays haute horsepower

Shifting your weekend into high gear just got easier.

The fourth annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel, which continues Saturday and Sunday at Boar’s Head Resort, offers fans of Ferraris, Porsches and other luxury rides opportunities to savor design and power.

“You’re seeing vehicles you won’t see on the road. You’ll see them in magazines,” said Bill Krzastek, an advisory board member for the festival. “We’ll have Porsches from the 1950s to under warranty.”

Saturday’s events include the Hagerty Cars & Coffee Car Show from 8 to 10 a.m., the Jefferson Trail Road Tour from noon to 2:30 p.m. and the Gala Evening from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The Virginia Festival of the Wheel itself takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday with the balance of elegance and excitement that car lovers expect from a selective Concours event.

This year’s theme is “Cars of the Autobahn,” and Krzastek said to expect high-profile cars, including those made by Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

The oldest car scheduled to appear among the event’s 120 entries is a 1910 Locomobile. Keep an eye out for a 1929 Bentley, too: “Back in the day, it was the quintessential British sports car,” said Krzastek, a member of the Shenandoah Valley British Car Club and well-known Waynesboro car collector.

Fans of Corvettes and American dream cars from the 1950s will find plenty of domestic delights. And if your dream rides have two wheels, you won’t be left out, either; motorcycles from the 1910s to the 1970s will be on display.

Hurley Haywood will be this year’s special guest. The famed endurance driver, a three-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with five overall victories at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, will be on hand to speak with fans at several of the events.

Some entrants will bring their specialty vehicles in trailers, while others will drive their beloved cars to Boar’s Head Resort. Six professional judges from the Antique Automobile Club of America will be there. Charlottesville Classic Cars will have mechanics on hand, just in case.

Last year’s event raised $40,000 for the University of Virginia Cancer Center Patient Care Fund, and auto aficionados hope to cruise past that total this year. All proceeds will be donated to the fund.

“There’s a fee for everything, but it’s for a good cause,” Krzastek said. “You’re doing something for the community.”

Tickets for Concours spectators are $30 per person; a VIP Concours spectator package is $100. Veterans and first responders qualify for free admission, so look for a coupon code while registering.

The Hagerty Cars & Coffee event is $30 per car entry. The Jefferson Trail Road Tour, for Concours entrants only, is $40 per car and driver.

The Gala Evening is $100 per person.

Itching to feed your need for speed? For Ferrari devotees, test rides are $100 per person; test drives are $250.

There’s still time for volunteers to sign up and savor an insider’s view of the proceedings. For tickets, registration and information, go to vafestivalofthewheel.com/tickets-registration.