Virginia dam owners urged to prioritize safety

With hurricanes and winter storms creeping up, state officials in charge of dam safety are reminding property owners with dams of their responsibilities.

Dam failures can result in catastrophic flooding, putting people and property at risk and Virginia has more than 3,000 dams. All but two lakes in the commonwealth have dams.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, the agency that oversees the state dam safety program, currently regulates more than 2,600 of those dams.

Most dams in Virginia are privately owned. Dam owners may be liable for damages to other people’s property, injuries or deaths resulting from the failure or malfunction of their dam.

Officials remind dam owners that they must register their dam with a certificate of operation and maintenance and determine the dam’s hazard classification.

Owners also must have periodic inspections of their dams and perform routine maintenance and repairs.

An emergency action plan or preparedness plan must also be filed with the state and with local authorities.

“Owners of state-regulated dams need to be aware of their responsibilities under the Virginia Dam Safety Act,” said Wendy Howard-Cooper, director of dam safety and floodplain management. “We are committed to working with dam owners across the commonwealth to ensure that these structures are constructed, operated and maintained safely. We are also here for the general public, who may have questions or concerns about a dam in their community.”

Dam owners or residents with questions or concerns about dam safety compliance may contact officials at www.dcr.virginia.gov/dam-outreach.

More information on the dam safety program is available at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/dam-safety-and-floodplains/dam-safety-index