 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Virginia dam owners urged to prioritize safety

  • 0
McIver Dam 3 (copy)

Erosion in the dam wall of McIver dam in Fluvanna County is one of many reasons it was dismantled in the spring after being safely drained.

 Courtesy of Fluvanna County

With hurricanes and winter storms creeping up, state officials in charge of dam safety are reminding property owners with dams of their responsibilities.

Dam failures can result in catastrophic flooding, putting people and property at risk and Virginia has more than 3,000 dams. All but two lakes in the commonwealth have dams.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, the agency that oversees the state dam safety program, currently regulates more than 2,600 of those dams.

Most dams in Virginia are privately owned. Dam owners may be liable for damages to other people’s property, injuries or deaths resulting from the failure or malfunction of their dam.

Officials remind dam owners that they must register their dam with a certificate of operation and maintenance and determine the dam’s hazard classification.

People are also reading…

Owners also must have periodic inspections of their dams and perform routine maintenance and repairs.

An emergency action plan or preparedness plan must also be filed with the state and with local authorities.

“Owners of state-regulated dams need to be aware of their responsibilities under the Virginia Dam Safety Act,” said Wendy Howard-Cooper, director of dam safety and floodplain management. “We are committed to working with dam owners across the commonwealth to ensure that these structures are constructed, operated and maintained safely. We are also here for the general public, who may have questions or concerns about a dam in their community.”

Dam owners or residents with questions or concerns about dam safety compliance may contact officials at www.dcr.virginia.gov/dam-outreach.

More information on the dam safety program is available at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/dam-safety-and-floodplains/dam-safety-index

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charlottesville police name shooting victim

Charlottesville police name shooting victim

Charlottesville police officers found a young man dying of wounds near Court Square. Daquain Maurice Anderson, 29, of Charlottesville, later succumbed to his injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center’s emergency room, according to a police statement.

Former UVa neurologist sentenced for child porn and then released

Former UVa neurologist sentenced for child porn and then released

Lapides pleaded guilty in January to two counts of receiving or transmitting child pornography. He was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison for each count, with five years of probation. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively, meaning that he effectively received a 10-year sentence.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Staff changes Prince William has already made

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert