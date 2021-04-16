 Skip to main content
Vehicle charging station installed in Water Street Parking Garage
Vehicle charging station installed in Water Street Parking Garage

Charging Stations in Water Street Garage

Two vehicle charging stations have been installed in the Water Street Garage. 

 City of Charlottesville

Two electric vehicle fast chargers are now available for public use in the Water Street Parking Garage in downtown Charlottesville. The two DC fast chargers were installed by EVgo, a nationwide public fast-charging network. 

The charging station was built in partnership with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as part of the Drive Electric Virginia initiative. The initiative aims to build a statewide network of fast chargers along major highways and traffic corridors. Funding was provided through the Volkswagen Fuel Economy settlement.

The two 50kW EVgo fast chargers are on the second level of the Water Street Parking Garage. The chargers are available for public use 24 hours a day and are each equipped with a CHAdeMo and Combo/CCS (SAE J1772 Combo) plug. Users will be charged regular parking rates for the garage and a flat fee of $4.95 plus 20 cents per minute for use of the charging station.

 

— Staff reports

