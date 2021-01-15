UVa's Webb appointed to Biden task force on COVID

A University of Virginia doctor, who has treated COVID-19 patients since the onset of the pandemic, has been named a member of President–elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Response Team.

Dr. B. Cameron Webb, an assistant professor of medicine and public health at the UVa School of Medicine and the school’s director of health policy and equity, will join the White House team as senior policy advisor for COVID-19 equity.

The response team is to develop an effective strategy to equitably vaccinate as many people as possible, according to a statement released by Biden’s communications team. The COVID team will also consider ways to increase testing and other methods of “key to changing the course of the pandemic.”

“For the past 18 months, I’ve been inspired to seek greater service — motivated by the challenges facing my community,” Webb said on his Twitter page. “I’m so humbled by this appointment to join the White House at such a time as this. Looking forward to serving & working for an equitable COVID-19 rescue and recovery!”

Webb ran unsuccessfully for Congress in the 5th District against Republican Bob Good last fall. In 2016 he served on President Barack Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Task Force and the White House health care team.