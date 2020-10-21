UVa's medical school dean joins National Academy of Medicine

Dr. David S. Wilkes, the dean of the University of Virginia School of Medicine, has been selected as a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

Wilkes was among 100 new members elected this week. The National Academy has more than 2,000 members who are chosen for their contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences, healthcare and public health.

Wilkes has served as dean and as the James Carroll Flippin Professor of Medical Sciences since September 2015. Since then, the school has seen steady increases in research funding, receiving $146.3 million in National Institutes of Health funding in fiscal year 2019.

Wilkes has co-authored more than 100 research papers, holds six U.S. patents and co-founded ImmuneWorks Inc., which researched and developed treatments for immune-mediated lung diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and lung transplant rejection.

He has served since 2013 as national director of the Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which works to increase medical, dental and nursing faculty members from historically disadvantaged backgrounds.