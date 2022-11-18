UVa's Cavalier Marching Band holds memorial concert

Only the hush of wind and the sound of leaves scraping across the ground were audible as the gathered audience waited to listen to the University of Virginia's Cavalier Marching Band concert remember the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting.

The concert, held on the university's south Lawn, included UVa alumni.

"Grief is just love in a heavy coat," a speaker said, paraphrasing a poem by Shannon Barry.

Those in attendance turned to one another for comfort. They huddled together to offer each other warmth and support as the band played "Amazing Grace" and "You Raise Me Up." Some held up candles or their cell phones to light the performance.

The concert closed with a slowed-down version of the "Good Old Song." People wrapped their arms around each other's waists and swayed side to side in unison.

The concert was just the beginning of this weekend's services to honor and remember the shooting victims. On Saturday morning at 9 a.m, UVa's running club will hold a memorial run for the victims of Sunday night’s shooting in conjunction with the annual Fourth-Year 5K.

Also on Saturday, UVa will hold a memorial for D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, Jr. at John Paul Jones Arena. Doors will open at 2 p.m., and the ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church will show a live broadcast of the ceremony. The ACC Network will also televise the memorial.