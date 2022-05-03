UVa's $5 billion fundraiser reaches 80% of goal

The University of Virginia’s efforts to raise $5 billion for its Honor the Future fundraiser, including creating new scholarships for non-traditional students, has reached 80% of its goal, officials announced.

UVa's president Jim Ryan on Tuesday said the campaign crossed the $4 billion mark in contributions.

“I am deeply grateful for the generosity of our alumni, parents and friends,” Ryan said. “Their gifts of all sizes are inspirational – they show a confidence in UVA’s current and future opportunities to improve lives, not just in our community, but around the world.”

The campaign began in 2019. The effort is designed to fund medical research, hire faculty and increase scholarships and access to the university for students who are the first in their family to attend college and improve facilities.

The money will be used for similar activities at UVa campuses in Charlottesville, Wise County and Northern Virginia.

The funding campaign includes a matching program to create new endowed scholarships and professorships, UVa officials said. That includes the Bicentennial Scholars Fund, named in honor of UVA’s 200th anniversary in 2017. So far the fund has received $565 million in combined gifts and matching funds to support nearly 480 new endowed scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students.

UVa donors have also supported the Bicentennial Professors Fund, which has raised approximately $425 million to create more than 120 endowed professorships across the university.

UVa provides matching funds for donor gifts to invest in faculty and recruit and retain them.

“When you combine private philanthropy and matching funds from the university, the total impact on our students and faculty through the two bicentennial funds is nearly $1 billion,” Mark Luellen, UVa’s vice president of advancement, said. “These scholarships and professorships are real game-changers.”

Improvements to the UVa Medical Center and new buildings for the School of Data Science, the Karsh Institute of Democracy, the McIntire School of Commerce, the Darden School of Business, Athletics, the Student Health and Wellness Center, the Contemplative Sciences Center and a new performing arts center are supported by campaign donors.

UVa’s Memorial to Enslaved Laborers, efforts to preserve Thomas Jefferson’s iconic designs with a complete restoration of the Rotunda and other elements of the original Academical Village also received funding.

“If this [$5 billion] campaign is successful, I believe we can set a strong foundation for the next 25 years,” Peter Grant, volunteer chair of the campaign, said. “We are fortunate to be the beneficiaries of generous alumni and friends who support the university.”