Yewande Ford wins UVa Law award for 'character and conduct'

University of Virginia law student Yewande Ford has won this year’s Gregory H. Swanson Award.

The award, which includes a $2,000 tuition grant, recognizes students who “demonstrate standards of character and conduct” exemplified by School of Law alumnus Gregory Swanson, according to the school’s website. Swanson was the first Black student to attend the university or its law school, who won the right to attend in 1950 after suing the school in federal court.

Ford, who is finishing her third and final year as a law student, is the president of the Black Law Students Association at the university. Last year, she organized hybrid and in-person events to strengthen social bonds that she said had been weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is “one of the most extraordinary students I have ever known at the law school,” UVa law professor Michael Doran, who nominated Ford, wrote in his nomination.

Ford said that the Black community she knew on Grounds was different than the Black communities she knew growing up. But that only provided an opportunity to foster and grow the community at UVa, she said.

“Growing up in New Jersey, and at Howard University and at Goldman Sachs — all of those had really strong Black communities — I had never been in a situation where I felt like the Black people were a little disjointed,” Ford said in a statement released by the law school. “Obviously it was through no fault of UVA, but because of the pandemic I felt like we were just becoming disconnected and so I really wanted to bring back a close sense of community.”

Doran said he expects Ford will excel in her future legal career.

“I fully expect that Yewande will not only thrive as a tax lawyer but will serve as a role model for other young women of color who, although interested in tax, might hesitate to enter a field still overwhelmingly white and male,” Doran said.

Under her leadership, the organization was named the 2021-22 mid-Atlantic chapter of the year, according to the school.

Ford received the award on Thursday at an event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.