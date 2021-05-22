WATCH NOW: UVa sends off Class of 2021 Arts & Sciences graduates

With light at the end of the tunnel nearing, keynote speaker Alexis Ohanian, a 2005 graduate and founder of Reddit, urged the graduates to think about what comes next. He pointed to the Renaissance and the Roaring '20s as examples of cultural transformation that followed pandemics.

“I encourage you all to serve as the architects of this next period in our collective history,” he said in a pre-recorded message, adding that technology and community will define the next era. “... We have a responsibility to do better, to be better, and to build these experiences that support the people — the people who make our lives everything it is worth living.”

Ohanian's remarks were played at each of UVa’s five graduation ceremonies this weekend. He told the students to take the time to appreciate those who helped them get to UVa and graduate.

“You will not regret it,” he said. “Tell them you love them — really, really mean it — because you're going to have so many moments in your life that you won't be able to get back, and this is one of those really special ones.”

The ceremony also featured a poetry reading from UVa professor and former U.S. poet laureate Rita Dove, a performance from Brandi Carlile and another poem written by graduating students.

On Sunday morning, UVa will hold its final ceremony for students from the McIntire School of Commerce, the Darden School of Business and the School of Law.

