WATCH NOW: UVa sends off Class of 2021 Arts & Sciences graduates

Whether the University of Virginia's Class of 2021 could graduate in person and in May this year was up in the air for most of this school year, but on Saturday, thousands of students in the College and Graduate School of Arts & Sciences strolled down the Lawn and spilled into Scott Stadium to celebrate commencement.
“And yet here we are on this glorious day, and I couldn't be happier or more grateful with all of you to celebrate your graduation,” UVa President Jim Ryan said at the ceremony.
The university initially canceled in-person Final Exercises, only to reverse course following a change in state restrictions.
The annual ceremony moved to the stadium this year to allow for social distancing, but other traditions — including singing the alma mater and hoisting balloons — remained. To see off the Class of 2021, the university is holding five ceremonies across three days, which began Friday.
The weekend’s festivities capped a difficult year for the university as officials grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic and how to bring students back to Grounds. Students faced a range of restrictions during the year, including a near-lockdown in February to curb a spike in cases. The restrictions started to let up in March.
Ryan said this year’s Final Exercises were the university’s most joyful occasions since the men’s basketball team won the national championship in 2019. That victory would come up a few times more in the ceremony.
Ryan said the graduating class was leaving the university stronger, and he thanked them for their patience and leadership in the last year.
“I have seen this class step up in countless ways that brought joy, support and comfort to your classmates, and to our entire community,” he said.
The Class of 2021 arrived in Charlottesville shortly after the deadly Unite the Right rally.
“I knew that in our 200-year history, there probably had never been a more important group of students crossing the Lawn to enter Old Cabell Hall,” said Ian Baucom, dean of the College, recollecting the first time he spoke to the students as first-years. “I knew, as you knew, that we needed something from you. That we needed you to renew us. That we needed you to help us refute the lie of racism and the cowardice of the closed mind.”
The College and Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, UVa’s largest school, held two ceremonies Saturday. Graduates could select which one to attend. Overall, the university said it would confer 4,505 bachelor’s degrees and 2,522 graduate degrees this weekend.
For students, the celebration commenced at the Rotunda, where they started the traditional procession down the Lawn, before continuing on to Scott Stadium, a site unique to this year's festivities. The roughly one-mile walk was streamed into the stadium for those already seated. The entire ceremony also was live-streamed for anyone who could not attend.
At the stadium, the graduates streamed onto the football field from tunnels, clad in black caps and gowns with an array of balloons in hand and decorated with cords and stoles from their time at the university.
“This is not the time to lose people,” one student told her friends as they gathered at the tunnel’s mouth before finding their seats.
In the stands, families were spaced out. On the field, graduates grouped white folding chairs together to sit near friends. Masks were few among the students; the university said that any one fully vaccinated would not have to wear a mask.
The return of in-person Final Exercises has been a boon to local businesses and kicks off the next chapter in the pandemic. State restrictions will end May 28 with vaccinations on the rise and COVID case numbers declining. Last year, the ceremony moved online. The Class of 2020 returned last weekend to celebrate in person.
With light at the end of the tunnel nearing, keynote speaker Alexis Ohanian, a 2005 graduate and founder of Reddit, urged the graduates to think about what comes next. He pointed to the Renaissance and the Roaring '20s as examples of cultural transformation that followed pandemics.
“I encourage you all to serve as the architects of this next period in our collective history,” he said in a pre-recorded message, adding that technology and community will define the next era. “... We have a responsibility to do better, to be better, and to build these experiences that support the people — the people who make our lives everything it is worth living.”
Ohanian's remarks were played at each of UVa’s five graduation ceremonies this weekend. He told the students to take the time to appreciate those who helped them get to UVa and graduate.
“You will not regret it,” he said. “Tell them you love them — really, really mean it — because you're going to have so many moments in your life that you won't be able to get back, and this is one of those really special ones.”
The ceremony also featured a poetry reading from UVa professor and former U.S. poet laureate Rita Dove, a performance from Brandi Carlile and another poem written by graduating students.
On Sunday morning, UVa will hold its final ceremony for students from the McIntire School of Commerce, the Darden School of Business and the School of Law.