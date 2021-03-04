Watch Now: UVa sees COVID hospitalizations decline, revenue stabilize

COVID-19 care providers at the University of Virginia Medical Center saw a nearly 50% drop in patients in the last month after their patient load peaked in December and January.
Dr. Costi Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology at UVa, told the UVa Health System Board on Thursday that COVID wards averaged 60 to 70 patients a day during the surge, about half of whom were in the intensive care unit.
“Over the last several weeks, we’ve seen a large decrease in our hospitalized patients and now are at a steady state with approximately 30 patients each day, with a little more than half of those being in the ICU,” Sifri said.
Sifri told the board that a sudden surge of COVID cases in the school’s student body in February did not lead to an increase in hospitalizations.
Medical Center officials also told the board that the hospital’s care of COVID patients rates among the top for academic hospitals in the country. According to a report presented to the board, UVa was ninth out of 26 academic medical centers for COVID treatment.
Statistics kept by administrators also saw improvement in the hospital’s death rate, its rate of clostridium difficile infections and deep vein thrombosis pulmonary embolisms, and hospital-associated pressure injuries also improved.
However, dealing with the pandemic and traditional patients has taken a toll on staff, officials said.
“We’ve learned to care for both COVID patients and simultaneously serve non-COVID patients that seek our care,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVa’s executive vice president for health affairs, told the health board during the virtual meeting.
“But you need to know that our health care team is really weary. They have been working very hard and I’d say many are worn out,” Kent said. “At the same time, we’re incredibly proud of the service we provide our community, our region and, in many cases, our state and nation.”
Information presented to the board showed that the Medical Center had nearly 500 fewer employees during the past six months.
“Total paid employees for all business units, including contracted employees, were 492 under budget,” the report states. “Contract labor is composed primarily of nurse travelers and individuals employed by the School of Medicine and contracted to the Medical Center.”
Those lapsed salaries, and an increase of patients whose bills were paid, helped the hospital to overcome higher COVID-related costs and fewer patients and turn in a positive financial operating margin for the first part of the system’s current fiscal year.
According to information presented to the board, operating income hit $24.6 million. After expenses and fund transfers, that amounts to a 2.7% operating margin, the documents show.
“Overall, the Health System's operating income is favorable to budget for the six months ended Dec. 31, despite the pandemic,” a financial report presented to the board states.
The report shows financial cuts and budget changes that management made to respond to the pandemic successfully offset its impacts, including the disruption of planned surgeries and procedures that curbed revenue.
Also helping to bolster the budget was a higher-than-expected mix of patients whose treatment was paid by insurance companies, themselves or other entities. Many of those patients were also sicker.
“In addition to mitigation efforts, the patient population for the first two quarters had a higher acuity, which also contributed to net revenue,” the report states.
At the meeting’s end, the board approved a proposed purchase of the privately owned Monticello Community Surgery Center in Albemarle County to help augment the Medical Center’s operating room facilities.
The approval came at the end of a closed-door session during which the board discussed legal, financial and strategic issues.
“The acquisition of Monticello Community Surgery Center by UVa Medical Center will provide four additional operating rooms and one procedure room. This increased capacity will improve patient care and allow providers to reduce waiting times for surgical procedures, thereby increasing case volume and associated revenue,” the proposal states.
The center, on U.S. 29 near Hilton Heights Road, opened in 2003 and was affiliated at the time with Martha Jefferson Hospital. The clinic owners split from MJH in 2012 when the hospital was bought by Sentara Health Care.
The center has been unique in the area for putting procedural prices on its website. Officials could not say if that would continue should the proposed sale go through.
The purchase requires Board of Visitors approval, but it is in keeping with strategic plans drawn for the system. In February, UVa health officials announced a plan to buy outright the Northern Virginia and Culpeper hospitals and facilities that it currently owns in partnership with Novant Health.
Currently, UVa owns 40% of the Novant Health UVa Health System.
The purchase will give UVa ownership of the Culpeper Medical Center, Haymarket Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center.
UVa also will own and operates urgent care centers, imaging centers, family and specialist doctors’ offices, physical therapy and rehab centers across the northern part of the state.
That deal is expected to be completed by July 1.