Watch Now: UVa sees COVID hospitalizations decline, revenue stabilize

However, dealing with the pandemic and traditional patients has taken a toll on staff, officials said.

“We’ve learned to care for both COVID patients and simultaneously serve non-COVID patients that seek our care,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVa’s executive vice president for health affairs, told the health board during the virtual meeting.

“But you need to know that our health care team is really weary. They have been working very hard and I’d say many are worn out,” Kent said. “At the same time, we’re incredibly proud of the service we provide our community, our region and, in many cases, our state and nation.”

Information presented to the board showed that the Medical Center had nearly 500 fewer employees during the past six months.

“Total paid employees for all business units, including contracted employees, were 492 under budget,” the report states. “Contract labor is composed primarily of nurse travelers and individuals employed by the School of Medicine and contracted to the Medical Center.”

Those lapsed salaries, and an increase of patients whose bills were paid, helped the hospital to overcome higher COVID-related costs and fewer patients and turn in a positive financial operating margin for the first part of the system’s current fiscal year.

