WATCH NOW: UVa removes George Rogers Clark statue, a step in the right direction, say Native Americans, others

The removal of the George Rogers Clark statue at the University of Virginia on Sunday was for some a symbolic first step toward repairing the harm the monument represented over the course of its 100-year history.

Workers strapped and adjusted the statue for about two hours before it was removed from its base, loaded onto a flatbed truck and taken to an undisclosed location.

Erected in 1921, the statue depicts Clark on a horse, attacking a Native American family while backed by three frontiersmen wielding rifle, pistol and powder. It was paid for by Paul Goodloe McIntire, who also commissioned the three statues that were removed by the city of Charlottesville on Saturday — those of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and one of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Sacagawea.

Zac Russell, a UVa undergraduate and citizen of the Cherokee Nation, said the George Rogers Clark statue almost deterred him from attending the university. To Russell, the statue symbolized a celebration of genocide of Native people.

“To see it removed, I’m just filled with joy,” he said. “That statue over the last 100 years has caused a lot of pain, so I’m glad to see that the statue can no longer cause pain.”