WATCH NOW: UVa nursing grad works through pandemic to reach his goal

MacDonald had been through it before. In the midst of the Great Recession, he made a massive career change. Having earned a master’s in architecture from the University of Tennessee, he was working as an architect/project manager in Charlottesville when the economic bottom fell out.

“When 2008 hit, everything imploded or exploded. I thought I’d try and ride it out as much as I could, even though they cut salaries and cut staff,” he recalled. “By 2012, I realized there was no real end in sight and for [the architecture industry] to recover would take an insane amount of economic recovery. That’s when I thought about changing careers.”

Going from designing buildings to nursing may not seem like a logical move. But for MacDonald, it made sense.

“I decided that I wanted a job where I didn’t have to worry about getting a job. I needed to do something where I could always find a job,” he said. “I thought about what kind of jobs would always be available, and I thought that health care is not going to go away. I thought I could go into health care and get into a manager position because that’s what I know how to do.”

After four years of a 20% pay cut and no improvement on the horizon in the architectural world, MacDonald began to hear the wolves outside the door.