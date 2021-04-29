WATCH NOW: UVa looking to supply land for affordable housing

With a portfolio of property, the University of Virginia has joined area agencies and governments looking to provide affordable housing to residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

University officials are hoping to help housing advocates in any way they can and said they will spend the next few months finding out exactly how that might look.

Officials on Thursday night made a virtual community outreach effort. Their first step was to admit they have little experience and to ask for help from those already involved.

“The landscape is full of people working on this issue already, and we want to find a way to fit into the landscape,” UVa President Jim Ryan said at the event. “It’s a challenge to figure out how we can make the biggest contribution.”

UVa announced a goal in March 2020 of helping to develop 1,000 to 1,500 affordable housing units in the city and county in the next 10 years. The developments would be built on land currently owned by the university or its UVa Foundation.

The process for creating a development, who will live in the housing and where the homes will be built have yet to be decided. Officials say they want to make sure they understand where their contributions are most needed and avoid duplicating efforts.