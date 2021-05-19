WATCH NOW: From gridiron to classroom, UVa grad made the most of her college experience

She came into town the same weekend that Nazis marched in downtown Charlottesville; helped the Cavalier football team beat Virginia Tech on its way to the Orange Bowl; took her third-year finals from her childhood bedroom; and won high honors in pursuit of a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering.
No doubt about it, Catherine Barton made the best of her four years at the University of Virginia.
“It wasn’t completely what I expected,” she admitted. “I moved in earlier than other first-year students and we came to town Friday, Aug. 11, [2017]. On Saturday morning, we were getting ready to leave the hotel room and the headlines on TV were all about Charlottesville. My parents were like, ‘what are we getting into?’”
It started out odd and ended weird. The pandemic shut down UVa in the spring of 2020 and forced a social life of social distancing when school opened up in the fall.
She made it through, though, and will graduate Friday with fellow members of the School of Engineering and Applied Science, joining with graduates from the School of Architecture, School of Continuing and Professional Studies and School of Data Science with a 2 p.m. procession to Scott Stadium and 3 p.m. Final Exercises.
Although Barton is looking forward to graduation, there are some experiences she missed.
“There are a lot of experiences you look forward to as a fourth year, and even though I got to do some of them, it was very different,” Barton said, recalling social events that were restricted to a maximum of 10 and sometimes fewer during the year.
Barton, however, had some experiences of her own to make up for those she missed. As a student manager for the Cavaliers, she stalked the sidelines, keeping tabs on the opposing offense’s on-field lineup and coordinating who was playing with what was going on at the scrimmage line with the defensive coaches.
“I wore a headset and could hear everything being said between the coaches. You think you know the sport of football until you listen to those coaches and the people who really know it,” she said. “I stood between the team and the field and you couldn’t get closer to the action.”
It was not an easy job. Barton spent four years getting up early with the team and staying up late with her books.
“There were times when I didn’t like getting up at 2 a.m. to get to the field after pulling an all-nighter studying, but I loved it. It was pretty intense. If you did something you weren’t supposed to, or didn’t do something you were supposed to, you were going to get yelled at,” she said.
It wasn’t as bad as it sounds.
“As intense as it was, when I was out there, I was thinking about the job and the team and what needed to be done and what we needed to do,” Barton said. “I didn’t have time to be stressed about school. I didn’t worry about my classes or my grades when I was on the field.”
As strange as it may sound, having a different kind of pressure eased the other type of pressure.
“I think that really helped me. I like being busy and I kept busy. There were times I’d pull an all-nighter just so I could finish studying and get on the plane the next morning to go to an away game,” she said.
“I’d often go to bed at 2 a.m. and get up at 5 a.m. to get to the field. I didn’t think anything about it. I loved all of it. Looking back at it, it was crazy. I was like, well, if that’s what I have to do to get it all done, then that’s what I do. Not getting it done was not an option,” she said.
The team’s victory over Virginia Tech in 2019 and its Orange Bowl trip were experiences she will never forget.
“Everybody in school celebrated that, but it means a little more to you when you’re on the field and a part of it,” she said. “I wouldn’t have missed that.”
Still, there were those intangible college experiences she missed. When UVa shut things down and sent students home last year, Barton joined the rest of the student body in returning home and going online for the rest of the semester.
“Suddenly I was living with my family after three years away and taking classes from my childhood bedroom. It was very weird,” she said. “I really missed the experience of being here. I missed waking up early, going to work at the football program, going to classes and studying all night in Alderman Library with my friends until it closed.”
The transition from one life to the other was nigh on to instant — it only took eight days.
“It really wasn’t an easy transition, but it was shockingly smooth,” Barton recalled. “I really felt like I was missing out on a ton of things that you go to college for — the college experience. But [the pandemic] was happening all around me and I had to log on to class. That’s just what I had to do. It actually became normal very quickly.”
Even though it turned weird, the spring semester turned out well.
“Taking those finals and getting the grades and doing well when all the world is changing around me was an accomplishment,” she said. “But there was also a sense that it was just another day at home because I didn’t have my friends to share it with.”
Barton is preparing to make use of her degree and has taken a job in Chicago. She was in the running for a job near Philadelphia, where she grew up, but she wanted to live somewhere new, make new friends and do new things.
“I always thought I’d go back to the Philadelphia area, but in the last few months of the job search, I realized I didn’t want to just go and take a job in the same place I’d lived all of my life and be comfortable and stay there. I thought taking a leap now would help me challenge myself,” she said.
“A lot has changed. I’ve been to many away games since my first year, and 36-hour bus trips and going to a new city were really exciting. I got so I loved going into a new town, even if it was only for an overnight,” she said. “Trying something new is exciting, and now is the time to do it. There’s nothing tying me down right now and I know it’s not going be like that forever.”