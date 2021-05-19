WATCH NOW: From gridiron to classroom, UVa grad made the most of her college experience

It was not an easy job. Barton spent four years getting up early with the team and staying up late with her books.

“There were times when I didn’t like getting up at 2 a.m. to get to the field after pulling an all-nighter studying, but I loved it. It was pretty intense. If you did something you weren’t supposed to, or didn’t do something you were supposed to, you were going to get yelled at,” she said.

It wasn’t as bad as it sounds.

“As intense as it was, when I was out there, I was thinking about the job and the team and what needed to be done and what we needed to do,” Barton said. “I didn’t have time to be stressed about school. I didn’t worry about my classes or my grades when I was on the field.”

As strange as it may sound, having a different kind of pressure eased the other type of pressure.

“I think that really helped me. I like being busy and I kept busy. There were times I’d pull an all-nighter just so I could finish studying and get on the plane the next morning to go to an away game,” she said.