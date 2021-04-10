Watch Now: Descendants' emotions run high at dedication of UVa's Memorial to Enslaved Laborers

“We looked to the sky to say to them the memorial was finally done, and we've done it and here it is for you,” Yates said.

DeTeasa Brown Gathers, co-chair of the nonprofit, said she sees the water as representing a renewing.

“It was important to have all these individuals that were here to be a part of turning this water feature on,” she said.

Everyone who comes to the memorial should reflect on what water means to them, Gathers said.

“What does it mean for the ancestors? What does it mean for every descendant we find?” she said. “Hopefully, this everlasting flow will be an everlasting flow of descendants, these 4,000 descendants here. It's only 500 names they’ve found — we have a lot of work to do.”

Yates said she was present when the memorial was finished, and that it was an emotional time.