WATCH NOW: At last! UVa Class of 2020 walks the Lawn before heading to Scott Stadium

“As with almost everything else during this pandemic, uncertainty reigned and you have to suffer through several changes of plans and a number of curveballs, including the recent gas shortage,” he said. “About which all I could say after everything else that happened this year was, really? When are the locusts coming? And then someone reminded me about the cicadas.”

Finishing up his introduction, Ryan urged the graduates to remember the lessons they learned at UVa as the world reopens and life returns closer to normal.

“I hope you carry forward the lessons you learned here, like how to think and read critically, how to empathize, how to lead and how to build bridges across lines of differences,” he said. “I continue to have all those hopes for you, but seeing you here, surrounded by your friends and your family, it's clear to me that you've all carried that with you.”

James Murray Jr., rector of the university, also sought to impart some wisdom, urging the graduates to use their time wisely and drawing parallels to his own commencement amid the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy.