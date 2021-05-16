WATCH NOW: At last! UVa Class of 2020 walks the Lawn before heading to Scott Stadium

Rain, cool temperatures, a gas shortage and even an international pandemic couldn’t stop graduates of the University of Virginia’s Class of 2020 from walking the Lawn, as hundreds returned to Charlottesville for a delayed ceremony Sunday.
Divided into two groups, 2020 graduates were at last given the in-person ceremony many craved after last year’s ceremony had gone digital shortly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, amid mass vaccinations and lifting of mask mandates, the graduates were invited back to participate in the ceremony, albeit with a twist: in addition to the time-honored walk down the Lawn, the graduates’ promenade would continue all the way to Scott Stadium, where a socially distanced ceremony was held.
And walk they did. Some alone, some in groups and some decked out in school and club honors, dressed in black robes and caps, the graduates streamed across Grounds, their struts soundtracked by the traditional pomp and circumstance song.
Despite the dreary weather, the air contained a palpable degree of celebration and joy.
Mandy Hinton said she was so happy to see her daughter finally get to participate in in-person Final Exercises.
“Who minds a little rain after all it took to get here?” she said.
Once everyone was seated inside Scott Stadium, the graduates were treated to a variety of musical performances and speeches following an introduction from UVa President Jim Ryan.
“As with almost everything else during this pandemic, uncertainty reigned and you have to suffer through several changes of plans and a number of curveballs, including the recent gas shortage,” he said. “About which all I could say after everything else that happened this year was, really? When are the locusts coming? And then someone reminded me about the cicadas.”
Finishing up his introduction, Ryan urged the graduates to remember the lessons they learned at UVa as the world reopens and life returns closer to normal.
“I hope you carry forward the lessons you learned here, like how to think and read critically, how to empathize, how to lead and how to build bridges across lines of differences,” he said. “I continue to have all those hopes for you, but seeing you here, surrounded by your friends and your family, it's clear to me that you've all carried that with you.”
James Murray Jr., rector of the university, also sought to impart some wisdom, urging the graduates to use their time wisely and drawing parallels to his own commencement amid the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy.
“Years ago, in a film with some dialogue written by Truman Capote, a character says, ‘Time, Time. What is time? Time is a crook,’” Murray said. “Well, his time is a crook, technology has become an accessory to the crime. Make sound choices with your time. That's my best advice.”
The event’s keynote speaker was Melody Barnes, co-director of UVa’s Democracy Initiative and a former policy adviser to President Barack Obama.
Drawing on her own experiences, Barnes told the class that, while graduation ceremonies and weddings are important events, it is the in-between moments that make a life.
“What I am saying is that for all of the planning and the pomp and the circumstance and the anticipation and the expectation, your graduation itself is mostly symbolic,” she said. “My prediction is that what will stay with you for the rest of your lives is what happened in between the day that you arrived at beautiful Grounds and this moment right now.”
Barnes’ speech also touched on the importance of democracy and the responsibility individuals have to sustain and improve it. An individual’s role in supporting democracy is not limited to voting in presidential elections and can take many forms, including running for office or even working as virologists, immunologists and epidemiologists — all of which have proven critical to democracy, she said.
“Whether your degree was in commerce or the humanities or the sciences, your talent, your perspective, your commitment to democracy will determine our path forward,” Barnes said. “Collectively we need all of you. We strengthen our nation and our communities when we work every day to improve lives and create an environment so others can also succeed.”
The last of the in-person speakers were Omar Elhaj and Virginia “Ginny” Brooks, the president and vice president of the Class of 2020, respectively.
In a joint speech, the two urged their former classmates to question tradition and build a better future.
“The past year has made me appreciate the need to keep questioning,” Elhaj said. “I question my assumptions, my organizations and my superior, and if there's anything that a place like UVa can teach you, it's that tradition is overrated.”
“We are responsible for establishing new understandings and new meanings,” Brooks said. “After all, we're in Scott Stadium a year after finishing our time at UVa online, sitting physically distanced from one another just to celebrate the community that we have created.”
As one last surprise for the Class of 2020, Ryan presented the graduates with video congratulations from UVa men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett and late-night host/comedian Stephen Colbert.
UVa will hold Final Exercises for 2021 graduates over the course of three days beginning Friday.