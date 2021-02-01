Virginia Law Review appoints first Black editor-in-chief

The new editor-in-chief of the Virginia Law Review, Tiffany Mickel, is the first Black person to hold the position, according to a news release from the University of Virginia.

Mickel, a second-year student at the UVa School of Law, and the managing board were chosen by the outgoing board after an application and interview process. The 30 second-year law students began their new roles on Jan. 25, according to the release.

In an interview with UVa, Mickel said the managing board hopes to promote “diverse authorship, provide a platform for a wide variety of scholarship and advance our membership experience.”

“As always, we are committed to fostering constructive legal discourse among students, professors, jurists and other academics,” she said. “We aim to publish original scholarship that explores changing economic, political and technological conditions in society. And, in realizing this mission, we strive to value and promote the contribution of diverse viewpoints.”

The publication, now in its 108th year, is one of the nation’s most prestigious law journals.

— Staff reports