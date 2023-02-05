A car parked on the third level of the Lee Street Parking Garage at the University of Virginia caught on fire on Sunday afternoon. There were no people in any of the damaged vehicles, and no one was injured in the fire, according to UVa Police Department Deputy Chief Bryant Hall.

The University of Virginia and Charlottesville Police Departments found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames when they responded to the fire around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The Lee Street garage is located next to UVa Hospital and is a common parking spot for patients and their supporters or visitors who are visiting the hospital for appointments. The pedestrian bridge on the ground floor of the garage creates easy access for patients visiting the health system. According to the university website, most of the garage is reserved for hospital patients.

The University Police Department extinguished the fire around 1:25 p.m., according to an emergency alert from the department.

The fire did not cause any damage to the structure of the garage, according to a statement from university police.

UVa police are still investigating the cause of the vehicle fire.