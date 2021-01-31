UVa's Miller Center begins oral history project about Hillary Clinton

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The center’s December announcement about the project noted that there’s been little scholarship about Clinton’s lengthy career in government and that the oral history will address that gap. The first part of the project will focus on her time as secretary of state. Clinton is expected to sit for 20 interviews.

Interviews with more than 70 other people will be included, as well. Perry and her team are conducting interviews virtually because of the pandemic, which is a change. Usually, Perry said interviewers try to bring people to Charlottesville or they go to the interviewee’s house.

“You can't replicate that online — where you're sitting in somebody's dining room, and you're petting their dog and talking to their wife and daughter,” Perry said, referencing a memorable in-person interview with former Vice President Dick Cheney in Wyoming.

In addition to the overall policies at the state department and the crises that occurred during Clinton's tenure, Perry said the oral history will explore the policies the former senator and first lady supported as secretary of state that affect women, especially promoting peace and security for women throughout the world.