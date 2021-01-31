UVa's Miller Center begins oral history project about Hillary Clinton

Interviews are underway for the University of Virginia Miller Center of Public Affairs' latest oral history project about the career of Hillary Clinton.
The project is the first time the center has tackled an oral history about a woman and one of only a handful about a non-president.
“It's very exciting to be working on a principal who is a woman, and as a woman political scientist, in my case, to be studying a woman who has had such an impact on American politics and the world and came very close to being the first woman president,” said Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the Miller Center.
Perry said the project is another example of top public servants seeking out the center's services for an oral history. The program started in 1981. Since then, in addition to presidential oral histories, the center has conducted a few oral histories about specific events, as well as one on the late Sen. Edward "Ted" Kennedy.
Perry is directing the project with Allida Black, editor emeritus of the Eleanor Roosevelt Papers, who is joining the Miller Center as a distinguished visiting scholar.
“Even when they aren't presidents, have not been presidents or try to be presidents and don't make it over that finish line, they've led very important public lives and had major impacts on the American governmental system and on our policies and on the world,” Perry said. “So for the Miller Center, it's a feather in its institutional cap.”
The center’s December announcement about the project noted that there’s been little scholarship about Clinton’s lengthy career in government and that the oral history will address that gap. The first part of the project will focus on her time as secretary of state. Clinton is expected to sit for 20 interviews.
Interviews with more than 70 other people will be included, as well. Perry and her team are conducting interviews virtually because of the pandemic, which is a change. Usually, Perry said interviewers try to bring people to Charlottesville or they go to the interviewee’s house.
“You can't replicate that online — where you're sitting in somebody's dining room, and you're petting their dog and talking to their wife and daughter,” Perry said, referencing a memorable in-person interview with former Vice President Dick Cheney in Wyoming.
In addition to the overall policies at the state department and the crises that occurred during Clinton's tenure, Perry said the oral history will explore the policies the former senator and first lady supported as secretary of state that affect women, especially promoting peace and security for women throughout the world.
“Clinton developed what scholars call the Hillary Doctrine, which was to make the point that the world is better off when the world recognizes women, gives them their full rights around the world and doesn't enslave them, and that the world is more peaceful and is more successful economically when this occurs,” Perry said. “... So just learning all of that, as I've gotten up to speed on this project, has been fascinating for me and inspiring.”
Research for the project started last spring. Perry said the preparation for an oral history typically takes about six months as Miller Center researchers compile robust briefing books for each interview subject.
The projects take several years to compile and publish. Most recently, the Miller Center released interviews from its oral history about former President George W. Bush.
“Capturing and preserving the thoughts and recollections of the most senior officials who worked with and for an historic figure such as Secretary Clinton allows scholars, students and the general public to better understand the events of her time and their context," William Antholis, director of the Miller Center, said in the announcement.