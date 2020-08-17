You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UVa's George Rogers Clark statue vandalized
0 comments
top story

UVa's George Rogers Clark statue vandalized

Only $5 for 5 months
Clark statue vandalized

ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

University of Virginia facilities management workers remove red paint covering the George Rogers Clark statue Monday on University Avenue.

The University of Virginia's statue of George Rogers Clark has been vandalized, according to university police.

In a news release, UVa police wrote that red paint was splashed across the statue. The vandalism was discovered around 5:23 a.m. Monday. No suspects have been identified.

The statue has been the subject of criticism in recent years, and, in 2019, a petition circulated requesting its removal.

Clark, who was born in Albemarle County, was a general who fought Native American tribes as the U.S. expanded westward following the Revolutionary War.

The statue calls him the “Conqueror of the Northwest.” It sits at the intersection of West Main Street and Jefferson Park Avenue on UVa property.

The sculpture depicts Clark on a horse as a Native American family cowers in fear and one of Clark’s men circles around the horse wielding a gun.

Last week, UVa’s Racial Equity Task Force released a report outlining 12 key initiatives to improve racial equity at UVa. One of the proposed initiatives is to fund a tribal liaison “who can guide the process of re-visioning the space where the George Rogers Clark statue currently stands.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert