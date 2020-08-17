UVa's George Rogers Clark statue vandalized

The University of Virginia's statue of George Rogers Clark has been vandalized, according to university police.

In a news release, UVa police wrote that red paint was splashed across the statue. The vandalism was discovered around 5:23 a.m. Monday. No suspects have been identified.

The statue has been the subject of criticism in recent years, and, in 2019, a petition circulated requesting its removal.

Clark, who was born in Albemarle County, was a general who fought Native American tribes as the U.S. expanded westward following the Revolutionary War.

The statue calls him the “Conqueror of the Northwest.” It sits at the intersection of West Main Street and Jefferson Park Avenue on UVa property.

The sculpture depicts Clark on a horse as a Native American family cowers in fear and one of Clark’s men circles around the horse wielding a gun.

Last week, UVa’s Racial Equity Task Force released a report outlining 12 key initiatives to improve racial equity at UVa. One of the proposed initiatives is to fund a tribal liaison “who can guide the process of re-visioning the space where the George Rogers Clark statue currently stands.”

