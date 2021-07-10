UVa's George Rogers Clark statue to come down Sunday

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the statue has been vandalized over the years, including a recent failed attempt to decapitate Clark’s cast-bronze likeness.

The issue goes beyond the portrayal of American Indians, say those who wish to remove it. It goes to Clark himself and the era in which the statue was designed and built.

Clark was born in Albemarle County in 1752, the older brother William Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition. He was named a brigadier general in 1781 by then-Virginia Gov. Thomas Jefferson and was the highest ranking American military officer on the northwestern frontier during the Revolutionary War.

Clark led a militia — settlers, farmers and citizens who were not regular soldiers — that fought in Kentucky and Ohio against the British and their Native American allies during the war. His success against the British won him the moniker “Conqueror of the Northwest,” which is etched in the granite base of the UVa statue.

After the war, Clark remained on the frontier and led militias against Native American tribes in an effort to secure land for the expanding country and negotiate treaties to gain more land for settlers.