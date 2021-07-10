UVa's George Rogers Clark statue to begin coming down Sunday

Plans are for work on the statue to begin around 7 a.m. and have it on a flatbed by 9 a.m. Those times are not set in stone, however.

To remove the base and finish the site, work crews will need to intermittently close single lanes of West Main Street between 13th Street Northwest and 14th Street Northwest beginning Sunday and continuing through Friday. The closures will be in one- to three-hour increments between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Parking on the south side of West Main in the area will be closed, as will the southside sidewalk. Pedestrians will need to use the northside sidewalk, crossing at 14th Street and Jefferson Park Avenue.

Flaggers will direct drivers through the area during the closures, but traffic will continue to move in both directions.

As for where the Clark monument will go, “The statue will be placed into storage as the university continues to work with a committee to determine a suitable location,” the spokesman said.

The university sent out a request for proposal for monument removal on June 14. It closed the RFP on June 21 and approved a contract on July 6.