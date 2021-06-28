UVa's embryoid mouse could herald future medical advances

“With the techniques we have developed, we should be able, at some point, to manipulate molecular signals that control embryo formation, and this should lead to generating embryo-like entities containing all tissues and organs, including the anterior brain,” Bernard Thisse said.

That doesn’t mean that the researchers will be making their own mice.

“The goal is not to make a full mouse. I would not like to do that," Bernard Thisse said. "If you want to have a full mouse, you take a male and a female and do it naturally."

"In a human, there is no way we want to make a baby. We may want to make something that goes through the same development process and develops organs and tissues and processes that it is amenable to experiment and medical applications, but we do not want to create an individual. We don’t want to have a fully developed animal, but something different.”

The difference between science fiction and horror movies can be a fine line and often are one and the same. The researchers said scientists, theologians and communities need to continue to discuss the ethics of science that, at some point, will be able to create whole individuals, animals and humans.