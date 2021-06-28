UVa's embryoid mouse could herald future medical advances

Science fiction’s promise of creating organs for study or transplant is another step closer to reality, thanks to a tiny, manmade embryonic mouse in a University of Virginia School of Medicine laboratory.
Its little heart beating, its muscles, blood vessels, gut and nervous system beginning to take shape, the embryoid mouse is a major step in helping scientists understand how mammals develop.
The technique to create the mouse, called an embryoid to distinguish it from a natural embryo, was developed by researchers Bernard and Christine Thisse, who discovered ways to stimulate stem cells from zebrafish to grow and develop into full fish back in 2014.
“It’s a follow up. In the zebrafish, we used a part of the stem cell that was not designated, and with the mouse, we used fully complete cells,” Bernard Thisse said. “It’s analogous to software: You need to start with the introduction of the right information to the cells and once you do that, all of the information for development is contained within the cells and development begins.”
Thisse said researchers in the lab created look-alike nuclei and stimulated them with the proper chemical agents created by the mouse bodies.
“We trigger the process and then cells react,” he said. “It has developed muscle tissue and organ presentation. Not with a perfect shape, but pretty close.”
“The [cells] develop into embryo-like entities in a process that recapitulates the embryonic steps one-by-one,” explained Christine Thisse. “What is amazing is that we can get the variety of tissues that are present in an authentic mouse embryo.”
Because the proto-mouse has no developed brain structure, it is not a bona fide living creature. However, it has enough of a nervous system to allow its heart to function and to continue developing.
It could be the stepping stone that leads to new methods of fighting disease, creating new medicines and maybe growing internal organs for those waiting for transplants.
According to the National Institutes of Health, stem cells are the building blocks of nearly every part of an organism. The cells have the unique potential to develop into a variety of cell types and even serve as “an internal repair system” to replace other cells.
“When a stem cell divides, each new cell has the potential either to remain a stem cell or become another type of cell with a more specialized function, such as a muscle cell, a red blood cell, or a brain cell,” NIH information states.
Most stem cell research centers on ways to put them to use and advance medical research and benefit human patients. Organizing a variety of cells to do a particular task, however, is akin to trying to herd cats.
Getting a single cell type, a stem cell, to respond on its own would be much easier, and the Thisses, who are married, have found a way to do just that.
“Human organs are made of multiple cell types that originate from different parts of the growing embryo,” Bernard Thisse said. “The only way to have all the variety of cells necessary to the formation of functional organs is to develop systems in which all precursor cells are present. The embryoids do this.”
Creating functional organs from a series of stem cells is difficult because there are so many different aspects involved, from muscle and blood flow to connective tissue.
The Thisses’ mouse is the first in-lab model of a mammal embryo with the proper bits and parts, including the beginning of a spinal cord, in the right places.
“This in-vitro mouse model shows that we are able to induce cells to execute complex developmental programs in the right succession of steps. Having all the variety of tissues made allows us to hope that the scientific community will be able to build organs with a proper vascularization, innervation and interactions with other tissues,” Christine Thisse said. “This is essential to be able one day to produce functional human replacement organs in a dish. This would overcome the shortage of organ for transplants.”
The embryoid mouse will not develop into a complete mouse for it has no brain. More research needs to be done to stimulate stem cell brain development, the researchers said.
“With the techniques we have developed, we should be able, at some point, to manipulate molecular signals that control embryo formation, and this should lead to generating embryo-like entities containing all tissues and organs, including the anterior brain,” Bernard Thisse said.
That doesn’t mean that the researchers will be making their own mice.
“The goal is not to make a full mouse. I would not like to do that," Bernard Thisse said. "If you want to have a full mouse, you take a male and a female and do it naturally."
"In a human, there is no way we want to make a baby. We may want to make something that goes through the same development process and develops organs and tissues and processes that it is amenable to experiment and medical applications, but we do not want to create an individual. We don’t want to have a fully developed animal, but something different.”
The difference between science fiction and horror movies can be a fine line and often are one and the same. The researchers said scientists, theologians and communities need to continue to discuss the ethics of science that, at some point, will be able to create whole individuals, animals and humans.
“It’s not too difficult a question when it comes to animal cells. I do not want to make a mouse baby in a dish because that would not be acceptable to me,” Bernard Thisse said.
“When it comes to humans, the question is about values. It is not something I would decide myself but something about which everyone in the society needs to have a say. They need to decide to accept or not accept experiments scientists propose. We should not do anything that does not have acceptance of society.”
He said it is important to have the discussions now, before the technology reaches the point where creating dish babies is possible.
“We need to find a compromise that is acceptable. We don’t want to build a baby in a dish, but we could use something that is able to create organs and help with medical research,” he said.
There is also something exciting about watching an embryoid develop, the researchers said.
“[It’s] a marvelous thing to behold,” Christine Thisse said.