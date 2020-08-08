UVa's COVID care staffers share special bonds with each other, patients

“Once folks get sick, we see a two-week course of illness of high acuity,” Helgerson said. “On the more critical side, some patients develop acute respiratory distress syndrome that depresses their oxygen level and they may be on a ventilator for two weeks. That was a big change because, in the medical ICU, you might have a patient on a ventilator for two or three days.”

They knew the virus assaults the lungs, but they found it is also tough on the circulatory system, causing problems in the bloodstream by increasing clotting.

“Patients in the latter decades of life have a much higher mortality rate, but it can be severe in any decade of life,” Helgerson said. “It can be a bit of everything. There are some people who have almost no symptoms at all and there are people who are in between.”

The virus can infect entire families at the same time.

“That’s the worst, when we see whole families come in,” Enfield said. “The staff shares that experience. They see everyone sick at the same time. They see that some family members don’t know that their father or mother is down the hall and maybe dying because they’re so sick themselves that they need sedation. It’s hard. You see younger staff members taking care of people their own age and you can tell they suddenly see their own mortality.”