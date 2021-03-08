UVa will test emergency siren and public address system Thursday

If a siren suddenly sounds Thursday morning and you begin to hear voices coming from far away, fear not for it’s just the University of Virginia testing its emergency public address system.

The university will test the system between 10:50 and 11:05 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

The system recently was updated and has increased efficiency to reach a broader geographic area than before, officials said. The siren and the emergency message also may last longer and be louder.

The public address system is part of multi-pronged approach to letting people know of an emergency on Grounds, officials said. The effort includes notification of the UVa community through text messages and emails. The public can read messages on social media, including Twitter, and the school’s Emergency Management website.

The Twitter accounts to follow for information are @UVA_EM and @UVAPolice.

During a test or actual emergency, the most up-to-date information is available on the Emergency Management homepage.

For more information, go to uvaemergency.virginia.edu/emergency-communications.

— Staff reports