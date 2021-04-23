UVa urges students, staff and faculty to get vaccinated for fall semester

Plans to return fall semester at the University of Virginia to near pre-pandemic normal are based on faculty, staff and students getting vaccinated for COVID-19, and school officials are encouraging everyone to get their shots.

In a Thursday email to faculty, students and employees, UVa administrators said that with the state opening vaccinations to everyone 16 and older, everyone in the university community should get vaccinated. They stopped short of requiring vaccinations before fall semester, however.

The email, signed by UVa Provost Liz Magill and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis, said the vaccines are safe and effective.

“A key assumption for those plans is that widespread adoption of available vaccines will result in a far lower prevalence of the virus within the UVa community and the Charlottesville/Albemarle region. They are also the most powerful tool to fight the virus and get back to a more normal way of living, learning and working together here at UVa,” they said in the email.

Final safety measures for the fall semester, including mask mandates and gathering limits, are expected to be released by July 15.