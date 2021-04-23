UVa urges students, staff and faculty to get vaccinated for fall semester

Plans to return fall semester at the University of Virginia to near pre-pandemic normal are based on faculty, staff and students getting vaccinated for COVID-19, and school officials are encouraging everyone to get their shots.
In a Thursday email to faculty, students and employees, UVa administrators said that with the state opening vaccinations to everyone 16 and older, everyone in the university community should get vaccinated. They stopped short of requiring vaccinations before fall semester, however.
The email, signed by UVa Provost Liz Magill and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis, said the vaccines are safe and effective.
“A key assumption for those plans is that widespread adoption of available vaccines will result in a far lower prevalence of the virus within the UVa community and the Charlottesville/Albemarle region. They are also the most powerful tool to fight the virus and get back to a more normal way of living, learning and working together here at UVa,” they said in the email.
Final safety measures for the fall semester, including mask mandates and gathering limits, are expected to be released by July 15.
“We also recognize that many in our community are wondering whether we will take the step that other institutions have and require members of our community to be fully vaccinated before the start of the fall term,” they wrote. “We are working with medical experts and legal advisers on that important question and will make an announcement at a future date, as soon as that process is complete.”
UVa officials announced on April 1 that in-person classes would be the norm for fall semester. Dormitory life, dining halls, recreation centers, sports activities and grading options are also slated to return to normal.
Any public health orders still in place by the start of the semester will be followed, including any social distance requirements and mask mandates. Enhanced cleaning protocols developed during the pandemic will remain in place.
According to the email, students who get vaccinations through UVa’s clinic at the Seminole Square shopping center will have their vaccination cards uploaded to the Student Health and Wellness computer system. That will allow them to access the card should it be needed as proof of vaccination for summer travel.
Those who received their vaccines elsewhere are required to upload a copy of the certificate to the health and wellness database.
Also in the email, officials told students they have until April 30 to decide whether to seek letter grades or a credit/no credit grading system for the spring semester. Officials also said academic division employees have until May 1 to complete COVID prevention training as required by the state.
“The good news is that thousands of members of our community have already been vaccinated and more are receiving their shots every day,” the administrators said. “Every UVa student or employee who makes a vaccine appointment and keeps it makes our community a little safer and makes it a little easier for UVa to return to normal over the coming months.”