UVa union seeks better wages, clear expectations for graduate student workers

The UVa union is asking administrators to pay graduate student workers enough money to live on, which they define as $15 an hour for wage work, something the university granted to other employees in 2019. Luo said wages for many graduate students are about $9.10 an hour.

The union also is seeking $31,300 for a minimum salary; employee medical, dental and vision insurance; and for UVa to provide clear terms of employment in writing.

Luo said graduate students are treated in ways the university would never treat regular employees.

“The university would never hire an administrative assistant on the regular job market, promise them one wage and then pay them a different wage when they got here, but that’s what they do with some grad students,” she said. “They would never say [to a regular employee] you technically only work 20 hours a week but we are going to give you work that’s actually only doable in 30 hours, and you can’t ask for overtime. But that’s what they do to graduate students.”

Luo said the union’s requests are reasonable.