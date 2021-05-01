UVa union seeks better wages, clear expectations for graduate student workers

The union representing University of Virginia employees is asking students, faculty and staff to show support in its effort to gain better wages, health insurance benefits and clear terms of employment for graduate student workers.
The United Campus Workers Virginia at UVa announced its effort on Saturday, May Day, with an online petition and by asking supporters to send letters to administrators.
“Despite the fact that we perform all this essential labor, graduate student workers are still almost exclusively spoken of and treated like students by the university,” union officials said in a prepared statement. “As a result, graduate student workers share almost all the same vulnerabilities of other university employees without access to any of the benefits.”
Attempts to reach UVa officials Saturday were unsuccessful.
Graduate students teach many of the undergraduate classes at universities and colleges across the country, perform much of the research and grade many of the papers and tests. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, because their primary relationship is considered to be education rather than employment, the student workers are usually neither included in affirmative action programs nor subject to uniform employment policies.
“The university kind of picks and chooses when it thinks of us as workers and when it thinks of us as students,” said Crystal Luo, a UVa graduate student, student worker and member of the union’s steering committee. “When it wants us to do something like teach a class or grade papers, then we’re workers. When they want to justify paying us below a living wage, we are students.”
The UVa union is asking administrators to pay graduate student workers enough money to live on, which they define as $15 an hour for wage work, something the university granted to other employees in 2019. Luo said wages for many graduate students are about $9.10 an hour.
The union also is seeking $31,300 for a minimum salary; employee medical, dental and vision insurance; and for UVa to provide clear terms of employment in writing.
Luo said graduate students are treated in ways the university would never treat regular employees.
“The university would never hire an administrative assistant on the regular job market, promise them one wage and then pay them a different wage when they got here, but that’s what they do with some grad students,” she said. “They would never say [to a regular employee] you technically only work 20 hours a week but we are going to give you work that’s actually only doable in 30 hours, and you can’t ask for overtime. But that’s what they do to graduate students.”
Luo said the union’s requests are reasonable.
“We want codification of what we’re being asked to do, how much we stand to make when we do it, and if those limits are broken, what recourse we have,” she said. “We think we’re being reasonable, and that’s why so many people have signed on. Even without the campaign being publicized, we have 300 people who have signed the petition.”
The UVa union was created last August and is one of the first to form in Virginia to represent higher education employees. Employees at the College of William & Mary formed a similar union in September 2019 and Virginia Commonwealth University employees announced their union last week.
Days after the VCU union announcement, school administrators announced limits to the number of classes graduate students and adjunct professors could teach.
A VCU spokesman said administrators agreed that adjunct faculty shouldn’t have to work a full load and that is why their hours were cut. The labor union called the move retaliation and questioned how the administration would cut classes taught by adjuncts without negative impacts to academics.
UVa union officials are asking the community to back them up.
“We are calling on the UVa community to show its support,” local union officials said in the statement. “We're asking graduate students to keep signing [the petition] and for UVa faculty, students, staff and alumni to write letters to university deans.”
A law recently passed by the state legislature, which took effect Saturday, allows but does not require a city, town or county to pass an ordinance or resolution to enter into collective bargaining with employees.
Should employees create a union and notify the jurisdiction, elected officials are required to vote on whether to engage in collective bargaining. There is no requirement for a municipality to approve or engage in collective bargaining, however.