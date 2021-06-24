 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UVa to sound siren in test of emergency communication system
0 comments
top story

UVa to sound siren in test of emergency communication system

  • 0
UVa Rotunda

UVa Rotunda

 DAILY PROGRESS FILE

If you hear a siren in town Tuesday, don’t worry, it’s just proof that it’s working.

The University of Virginia will test its emergency notification system between 10:50 and 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, including its siren and public address systems, as well as text message, Twitter and internet feeds.

“The test will include UVa’s siren and public address system, which reaches across Grounds and neighboring streets,” UVa emergency management officials said in statement. “Neighbors and community members may hear the siren and all-clear message, especially if they are outdoors”

UVa Alerts is the school’s mass notification system that sends emergency messages to warn people of a possible threat on Grounds and provides instructions for safe actions. The university recently has made its system available to others in the community who are not directly associated with UVa.

To receive text messages from the emergency system, text UVA to 226787.

— Staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US blocks good from China over labor abuses

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert