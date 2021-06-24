UVa to sound siren in test of emergency communication system

If you hear a siren in town Tuesday, don’t worry, it’s just proof that it’s working.

The University of Virginia will test its emergency notification system between 10:50 and 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, including its siren and public address systems, as well as text message, Twitter and internet feeds.

“The test will include UVa’s siren and public address system, which reaches across Grounds and neighboring streets,” UVa emergency management officials said in statement. “Neighbors and community members may hear the siren and all-clear message, especially if they are outdoors”

UVa Alerts is the school’s mass notification system that sends emergency messages to warn people of a possible threat on Grounds and provides instructions for safe actions. The university recently has made its system available to others in the community who are not directly associated with UVa.

To receive text messages from the emergency system, text UVA to 226787.

— Staff reports