UVa to sound safety siren, test texts on Tuesday

If you hear a siren sounding near the University of Virginia late Tuesday morning, there’s no need for worry.

It just means that it’s working.

UVa will test its emergency notification system between 10:50 and 11:05 a.m., including its siren and public address systems, as well as emergency alerts sent by text, Twitter and internet feeds.

The system is used to quickly get information about real or potential dangers to students, staff, faculty and the nearby community. It is tested each semester.

“Tuesday’s test will include UVa’s siren and public address system, which are often audible in nearby neighborhoods,” officials with the UVa Office of Emergency Management said in a Monday statement.

“During a real emergency, the most up-to-date information is on the emergency management website, virginia.edu/emergency. Alert notifications are also sent to Twitter handles @UVA_EM and @UVAPolice,” officials said.

UVa Alerts is the school’s mass notification system that sends emergency messages to warn people of a possible threat on Grounds and provide instructions for safe actions. The university recently made its system available to others in the community who are not directly associated with UVa.

To receive text messages from the emergency system, text UVA to 226787. The subscription lasts one year, officials said.