At the one-year mark of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the University of Virginia’s Miller Center is scheduled to show a documentary film series and host a panel about the deadly conflict.

The Thursday event will feature a screening of the documentary film series “Ukraine: The Human Price of War.” In addition, a panel of experts will discuss the human consequences of the war and the direction that the conflict is heading, according to the Miller Center.

The event is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the Miller Center at 2201 Old Ivy Road in Charlottesville. It’s being held in partnership with the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Virginia Film Festival. Registration to attend both in person and online can be found at the Miller Center’s website.