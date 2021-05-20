UVa to require students to be vaccinated before returning to Grounds

The University of Virginia is requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for fall semester and will require unvaccinated employees to undergo regular COVID-19 testing beginning this summer, administrators announced on Thursday.
Unvaccinated students will not be allowed on Grounds unless they apply for, and are granted, exemptions for health or religious reasons.
The vaccination requirement enables the school to send students back to class with few distancing requirements and few online course alternatives, administrators said in a memo to students, faculty, staff and employees.
The memo is signed by UVa President Jim Ryan; Provost Liz Magill; Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis; and Dr. K. Craig Kent, executive vice president for health affairs.
“Our planning assumes that the overwhelming majority of our community will be fully vaccinated this fall, allowing us to return to in-person instruction, research, and residential life,” the memo states.
According to administrators, students will be required to provide proof of vaccination via an upload to the internet-based HealthyHoos patient portal no later than July 1.
“All students who live, learn, or work in person at the university during the next academic year must be fully vaccinated before returning to Grounds, starting July 1,” the memo states. “This approach will enable our students to return to a residential academic setting where they can live, study, and gather together safely.”
Widespread vaccinations in the community should allow the school to return to classrooms and negate the need for virtual classes.
“We expect that most classes will be offered in-person only, without a concurrent virtual option,” the administrators said. “We recognize that some small number of students or instructors may have unique circumstances that will make it impossible to return to in-person instruction on Grounds. The Provost’s office is working with schools to develop accommodations for those unique situations.”
Although they stopped short of requiring vaccinations for employees, administrators said they expect any worker without approved religious or medical exemptions to get their shots.
“Vaccination of our employees is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 and the return to regular, in-person experiences,” the administrators said. “Any UVa employee who is not vaccinated will be subject to mandatory prevalence testing.”
Officials said they will monitor employee vaccination rates and consider whether to mandate vaccines for all employees.
Besides getting their vaccines, most employees who previously worked at home during the pandemic will be required to return to their offices, at least for now.
“Many who directly support our missions of teaching, research, service, and patient care will need to be physically present,” they wrote. “A group of experts from around the university has been charged with developing recommendations about the future of work at the university. Their recommendations are expected no later than July 1, and schools and units will continue to develop and refine their return-to-work plans in the coming months.”
The administrators noted that fully vaccinated students, staff, faculty and employees do not need to wear masks and that other restrictions on size of gatherings are expected to be lifted on May 28 by the state. They reserve the right, however, to impose more restrictions should it be necessary.
“We will work with our public health experts to evaluate these changes and monitor [U.S. Centers for Disease Control] guidance with the expectation that, even when most of our community members are fully vaccinated, there may be some need for public health measures in particular contexts, particularly for people who have not yet been vaccinated,” the memo states.
Classroom and the workplace are not the only aspects of university life that are expected to return to something akin to pre-pandemic norms. Athletics and travel will also open up, according to the memo.
“UVa athletics is planning to welcome spectators back to the stands, starting with the coming fall sports season. Decisions about limits on capacity, physical distancing, or other public health measures will be made based on current guidance from the CDC and the [state],” the memo states.
“Effective immediately, university community members are permitted to conduct university-related domestic travel, as long as they follow CDC guidelines, which call for individuals to be fully vaccinated before they travel,” the administrators wrote. “We anticipate lifting the current prohibition on faculty/staff international travel on university-related business this summer, and will provide an update on our new travel policy no later than June 15.”
The administrators said the school will defer to the judgment of employees and their supervisors in planning international travel. Travel must take into consideration federal guidelines on vaccinations, entry restrictions, and health and safety conditions at their destination.
“The university will require all employees traveling internationally on university business to register their travel plans to assist university administration in providing emergency support,” they wrote. “The university will also provide all official travelers insurance coverage, at no charge, to assist in emergency evacuations and other support while traveling for the university overseas.”
Administrators said they hope the requirements will help return life at the school to something closer to how it used to be.
“As we look back on an academic year where the pandemic changed every part of life at UVa, the availability and effectiveness of the vaccines will make it possible for all of us to live, learn, and work together in more normal ways in the year to come,” they wrote.