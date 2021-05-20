UVa to require students to be vaccinated before returning to Grounds

The administrators noted that fully vaccinated students, staff, faculty and employees do not need to wear masks and that other restrictions on size of gatherings are expected to be lifted on May 28 by the state. They reserve the right, however, to impose more restrictions should it be necessary.

“We will work with our public health experts to evaluate these changes and monitor [U.S. Centers for Disease Control] guidance with the expectation that, even when most of our community members are fully vaccinated, there may be some need for public health measures in particular contexts, particularly for people who have not yet been vaccinated,” the memo states.

Classroom and the workplace are not the only aspects of university life that are expected to return to something akin to pre-pandemic norms. Athletics and travel will also open up, according to the memo.

“UVa athletics is planning to welcome spectators back to the stands, starting with the coming fall sports season. Decisions about limits on capacity, physical distancing, or other public health measures will be made based on current guidance from the CDC and the [state],” the memo states.