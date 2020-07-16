All University of Virginia students will have to submit a negative COVID-19 test before returning to Charlottesville for the start of classes next month, the school said in a release Thursday.
The mandatory testing was one of several public health measures UVa announced as it seeks to bring students back for fall classes. City and county officials have criticized the decision to have in-person classes, saying that it puts the wider community at greater risk for exposure to the virus.
Last month, the university detailed how it planned to hold classes during the fall semester.
UVa is contracting with a third-party vendor for the tests, which will be provided at no charge to students who use that vendor, according to the release. Tests can be taken seven days before returning to Grounds. Results will be available within 24-48 hours after the lab receives the sample.
Students on Grounds will still be expected to wear masks, follow guidelines for physical distancing, regularly wash their hands and limit contact with others. Those who test positive will be asked to self-isolate at home and won’t be cleared to return to Charlottesville.
Students and employees will be required to complete a training about how to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.
“These steps are crucial to keep members of the UVA community and our Charlottesville neighbors safe, and we ask that all students take responsibility for protecting our numerous faculty, staff, students, and neighbors who are at high risk of serious COVID-19 complications,” university officials wrote in the public health measures.
UVa classes start Aug. 25, and in-person instruction will end by Thanksgiving. Each employee will receive two cloth face coverings while students will receive two masks and two two-ounce containers of hand sanitizer.
Students, faculty and staff planning to be on grounds will have to complete a daily health check of symptoms related to COVID-19.
During the school year, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to get tested and self-isolate until the test results are back. Those who don’t have symptoms but want to be tested can do so once every 60 days, unless prior authorization is obtained from Employee Health or Student Health.
If there’s an outbreak of cases in a certain area of grounds, those who spent time in those areas will be tested.
UVa is planning to isolate students living on Grounds who test positive and to quarantine those who were exposed. Students living off-Grounds will be expected to quartaine or isolate themselves.
