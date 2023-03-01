The University of Virginia’s School of Education and Human Development is scheduled to host Bettina Love as part of its Walter N. Ridley Distinguished Annual Lecture on Thursday.

Love is the author of the book “We Want to Do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom” and a professor at Columbia University. According to a School of Education statement, she’ll discuss the potential of striving for “an abolitionist goal of educational freedom” as opposed to reform. Love will also talk about the struggles and possibilities of moving past the “educational survival complex” so that students can thrive fully.

Love’s lecture is part of an annual series honoring Walter Ridley, who earned his doctorate in education at UVa and became the first African American student to graduate from the university. The annual lecture recognizes his legacy and contributions to the field of education, according to the school.

The event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in the university’s Alumni Hall at 221 Emmet St. S, Charlottesville. For more information, contact the School of Education and Human Development’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at ehdodei@virginia.edu.