UVa to hold community town hall Monday on opening plans

The University of Virginia will host a virtual town hall for community members Monday to discuss plans and answer questions about the fall semester opening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The moderated question-and-answer session and discussion will take place via Zoom teleconferencing software at 5 p.m.
UVa President Jim Ryan will be joined at the town hall by a host of leaders from the university's academic and Health System sides.
To participate, register at tinyurl.com/y4j9w3rz.
Live captioning will be provided during the event, and a recording with closed captioning will be available afterward.
A similar town hall for faculty, students and staff was held Friday.
