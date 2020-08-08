You are the owner of this article.
UVa to hold community town hall Monday on opening plans
The University of Virginia will host a virtual town hall for community members Monday to discuss plans and answer questions about the fall semester opening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The moderated question-and-answer session and discussion will take place via Zoom teleconferencing software at 5 p.m.

UVa President Jim Ryan will be joined at the town hall by a host of leaders from the university's academic and Health System sides.

To participate, register at tinyurl.com/y4j9w3rz.

Live captioning will be provided during the event, and a recording with closed captioning will be available afterward.

A similar town hall for faculty, students and staff was held Friday.

