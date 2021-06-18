UVa to close Seminole Square and pop-up COVID vaccine clinics

Numbers are lower in some surrounding localities, including Louisa County, where 56.7% are vaccinated, according to district numbers.

UVa Medical Center officials say they have an average of nine adult patients being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital each day. Although vaccination clinics are contracting in favor of more focused and targeted efforts, officials worry the number of hospitalizations could increase because of the growing dominance of the COVID Delta variant.

The variant, which first surfaced in India, is increasing in prevalence across the state and country.

“It’s been found in more than 60 countries around the world,” said Dr. Costi Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology at UVa. “Compared to the Alpha variant, which was called the U.K. variant, it’s 50% more transmissible and the Alpha variant was 50% more transmissible than the original virus.”

Sifri said the Delta variant is likely a significant driver in the devastating surge of COVID cases seen in India and is causing the recent surge in the Great Britain. In the last month or so, it has been found in about 10% of cases across the country.