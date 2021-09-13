UVa study: Limiting cholesterol creation in the brain could help thwart Alzheimer's

Scientists have known that astrocytes change in Alzheimer’s patients but whether the changes caused Alzheimer’s or were caused by the disease was unclear. The research indicates that the astrocytes are part of the cause.

“It shows that if we can alter the production of cholesterol in astrocytes and its transport to neurons and reduce amyloid beta, we could possibly prevent plaques from ever being formed,” Ferris said.

The research also offers insights into plaque creation and could explain why genes associated with cholesterol have been linked to increased risk for Alzheimer’s. The results also give scientists important direction as they seek to prevent Alzheimer’s.

“Amyloid is sort of the trigger for Alzheimer’s disease. It triggers the formulation of tau, which makes the tangles,” Ferris said. “If we could prevent amyloid beta from being made really early in the disease, we could maybe prevent the cascade that sets off the whole string of events leading to Alzheimer’s.”

Drugs have been developed that remove amyloid from the plaque in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, but Ferris said stopping the plaques from forming would be best.